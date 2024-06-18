Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the first player to play in six Euro Championships on Tuesday, 18 June 2024

The 39-year-old will also become the first player to score in six Euros if he finds the back of the net at the German tournament

Fans took to social media to back the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to be a star for Portugal despite his advanced age

Cristiano Ronaldo will set a new record at the 2024 Euro Championships. Image: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP and Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will become the first player to play at six Euro Championships if he plays in Portugal's tournament opener against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 18 June 2024.

There have been questions about Ronaldo's inclusion in the Portugal squad at 39, but countryman Jose Mourinho has backed him to be a star at the tournament.

Portugal's coach praised Cristiano Ronaldo

According to BBC Sport, Portugal national coach Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo has been selected on merit after he secured the Golden Boot Award in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Martinez said:

"It's incredible when a player of his age has the habits and the desire of an 18-year-old. He has an elite-level mindset and no limits. He's been with the national team for 20 years now. That's unique."

Fans back Ronaldo

Football fans took to social media to back Ronaldo to be a star for the side blessed with talents such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao.

Colm Kavanagh asked a question:

"He is for the easier games, but will Martinez be strong enough to bench him when Portugal plays big teams?"

Yusuf Bala Joseph says Martinez has ulterior motives:

"Roberto Martinez doesn't want to lose his job like Santo was unjustly fired because he dropped the finished Ronaldo."

Milan Gurung backed Ronaldo:

"He can score more goals in this tournament."

Yoonja Kim admires Ronaldo:

"I like football because of him! CR7 forever!"

Nelson A Jay Vangahun said Ronaldo deserves his spot:

"People should stop bringing players down because of age. He has been prolific throughout the season."

