Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will score goals at the 2024 Euro Championships, said Jose Mourinho

The 39-year-old will begin his sixth continental tournament when Portugal kicks off their campaign against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Fans took to social media to praise the player who could become the first player to score at six Euro Championships

Celebrated coach Jose Mourinho says Cristiano Ronaldo will be a star for Portugal at the 2024 Euros. Image: Silvia Lore and Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player to score at six Euro Championships.

Coach Jose Mourinho backed his countryman to bulge the back of the net when Portugal starts their campaign against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 18 June 2024.

Jose Mourinho backs Cristiano Ronaldo

Mourinho said Ronaldo will play a starring role at the Euros, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Mourinho says Ronaldo will continue his fine goalscoring form, which saw him earn the Saudi Arabia Pro League Golden Boot.

Mourinho said:

“Cristiano is the one who knows who he feels, what his goals are, how the coach wants to use him, whether to play every minute of every game or protect him in key moments. I don’t believe he will leave the European Championships without goals.”

Fans praise Ronaldo

Football fans took to social media to show their admiration for the man who scored a hattrick against Pitso Mosimane’s Abha FC side.

Durjoy Rizve praised Ronaldo:

“The best player in history, the king of football.”

Sochul Aanlang is a fan:

“Ronaldo is the best.”

Ijaz Saqib says Ronaldo has no rival:

“Much better than Messi.”

Believe Code admires Ronaldo:

“G.O.A.T”

Adebayo Biodun backs Ronaldo:

“True legend.”

