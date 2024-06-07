Nigerian midfielder Kingsley Michael has emerged as a potential target for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

The midfielder, who currently plays for Austrian side DSV Leoben, has impressed Amakhosi scouts and talks are set to start

Amakhosi fans took to social media to support the club’s pursuit of Michael, who they feel can be an important player for the club

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Nigerian midfielder Kingsley Michael. Image: kingsley_michael22/Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs have identified Nigerian midfielder Kingsley Michael as a potential transfer for next season.

The 24-year-old star, who plays for Austrian side DSV Leoben, has impressed Amakhosi scouts, who have also shown an interest in Congolese forward Andy Boyeli.

Kaizer Chiefs want Kingsley Michael

Chiefs are interested in Michael, according to the tweet below:

A Soccer Laduma source said Chiefs are interested, and negotiations are set to begin, while the club is close to appointing Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi as the new head coach.

The source said:

“It all depends on the talks between the player’s representatives and the club. The scouts have done their due diligence in checking the player, and the recruiters have watched his videos.”

Fans want Michael

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to show their support for Chiefs’ pursuit of Michael as they feel the Nigerian international midfielder will fit in well at the side.

Bra Tey says Chiefs must move quickly:

“Sundowns will pounce on him if they are slow..”

Sah Ndr Ler Mbiko wants the deal to happen:

“We need him at Chiefs.”

Blessing Phumlani gave a suggestion:

“Hire a coach first.”

Thandaza Mthembu likes what he sees:

“Yooh, he looks dangerous.”

Mdlayi Nkonko rates Michael:

“Very good player.”

