Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag wants to keep Benni McCarthy at the club after he was offered a new deal

McCarthy's current contract expires at the end of June 2024, but Ten Hag wants the forward's coach to sign a new deal

Local football fans say they are pleased for Bafana's all-time leading goal scorer, while others want a new role for the former striker

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to keep Benni McCarthy at Old Trafford. Image: Gareth Copley and Matthew Ashton/AMA

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to offer forward's coach and Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy a new contract.

Ten Hag has been backed to keep his job at the Red Devils, and he has reportedly insisted that McCarthy, whose contract expires at the end of June 2024, remain on his staff.

Erik Ten Hag wants Benni McCarthy to stay

Ten Hag wants McCarthy to stay, according to the tweet below:

Since joining United, McCarthy has proven to be a popular club figure and is admired by stars such as Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund.

It remains to be seen if United's management will offer McCarthy a new contract while Bafana's all-time leading goal scorer dreams of being a head coach.

Fans applaud Benni

Local football fans took to social media to applaud McCarthy's influence at the Old Trafford club, while others feel the Bafana legend should leave Man United.

King-Nutty Dube is glad:

"Good news, I was hoping they would do that."

Karabo Mafuma respects Benni:

"Still in the area."

Emmanuel Mzoe backed the news:

"Good for him."

Lavas Sträuss Mofokeng II wants Benni in Mzansi:

"He must leave that offer and come to Naturena. Kaizer Chiefs need him as a coach."

Gift Rapoo wants Benni to get a promotion:

"Why can't they offer him the assistant coach post? We want to see him on the bench."

Princess Annie said United made the right decision:

Great news. Man United can still try to compete with the top runners. Sacking coaches is not the solution."

Raluthaga Ganyane wants more for Benni:

"I wish Benni could get a team in Europe, even if it's Burnley."

Itx Samkelo Putin celebrated the news:

Congratulations to Benni McCarthy. Rise, South Africa, rise."

Shadrack Sipho Thandathu noted Benni's influence:

"Ten Hag really believes in him."

Tumelo Kobela si happy:

"I'm happy for Benni."

Benni McCarthy is backed for the Kaizer Chiefs job

Briefly News reported that former Bafana midfielder Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena said Benni McCarthy is the perfect candidate for Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star said McCarthy had all the skills to be a successful coach at Amakhosi.

