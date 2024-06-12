Manchester United have ended their search for a new manager after they decided to keep Dutchman Erik ten Hag

Over his last two seasons at the club, Ten Hag delivered two trophies yet failed to mount a successful bid for the English Premiership title

Fans took to social media to show their support for the Dutch tactician, while others believe The Red Devils have made a mistake

Manchester United will keep Erik ten Hag as their manage. Image: Eddie Keogh/The FA and Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Erik ten Hag will be Manchester United's manager next season after the English club's management backed him for a third campaign.

The Dutch tactician led the Red Devils to FA Cup success last season, but a lowly eighth-placed finish in the Premiership cast doubts over his future.

Erik ten Hag will stay on

Ten Hag's stay at United has been confirmed by the tweet below:

English journalist David McDonnell told the Manchester Evening News that the club's new owners, INEOS, have backed Ten Hag.

McDonnell said:

"After a thorough performance review of last season and constructive talks with the 54-year-old, United decided to give him the chance to prove himself next season."

Fans supported the decision

Football fans took to social media to support Ten Hag, while earlier reports confirmed Bafana legend Benni McCarthy's exit from the team's coaching staff.

Victor Ngetich supports Ten Hag:

"As a United fan, I'm happy with Ten Hag."

Arnold Ernstzen is pessimistic:

"There goes United" s dreams."

Jordan Lewis said Ten Hag earned his stay:

"Shown his worth in the FA Cup final!"

Aviva Charlie Docks backed Ten Hag:

"Bravo, Eric."

Adam Mo Mohammed is a fan:

"In ETH, we trust."

