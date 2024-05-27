Benni McCarthy joined Manchester United's wild celebrations after they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 25 May 2024

The Manchester United forward's coach lifted the trophy in the Wembley dressing room among a joyous Red Devils squad

Local football fans expressed their pride for the Bafana legend after his success at the English Premiership side

Bafana legend Benni McCarthy joined midfielder Casemiro and assistant coach Steve McClaren in celebrating Manchester United's FA Cup victory. Image: Bennimac17

Source: Instagram

South African football legend Benni McCarthy played a key role in Manchester United's FA Cup victory celebrations.

The United forward's coach, who dreams of a top job, was seen lifting the trophy as players chanted a victory cry after beating Manchester City 2-1 in the final on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

Benni McCarthy celebrates FA Cup victory

Watch Benni lead Manchester United in a victory chant in the video below:

Bafana's all-time leading scorer, admired by United stars such as Amad Diallo, was all smiles as he lifted the coveted title for the club he supported his whole life.

The victory ensured that United ended the season with silverware and secured their place in next season's Europa League, but it remains uncertain if he will be at the club next term.

Fans are proud of Benni

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for Bafana's all-time leading scorer, who played in England, Portugal, Netherlands and Spain during his career.

Suresh Meghoo is proud of Benni:

"Congratulations, Benni, your country is proud of you."

Kenny Mantaks made a suggestion:

"He must apply for the Burnley head coach position."

Charmaine Pereira admired Benni:

"Well done, Benni. Super proud of you."

Angella Adams Bond is a Man United fan:

"Congratulations to you and the team. Proudly South African."

Cyah Bele hopes for more success:

"The biggest booster for Man United hopefully, they will start right from here."

Roy Tuckeldoe is a fan of Benni:

"One of the Cape Flats finest. Congratulations, Benni & Man United!!"

Ambrose Klassen applauded Bennu:

So good to see one of our own doing so well. Congratulations masekind."

Fundile Mkaliphi acknowledged Benni:

"Congratulations, Benni. The SA legend."

Granville Allan Beck saluted Benni:

"Arguably the best footballer and all-round football star to come out of SA. We salute you, Benni."

Craig Simpson celebrated the victory:

"Congratulations in the Area. You have done well, Son of Our Soil."

Benni McCarthy celebrates 10th wedding anniversary

As Briefly News reported, Manchester United's forward's coach recently celebrated his 10th anniversary with his wife, Stacey.

Bafana's all-time leading scorer celebrated a decade-long marriage while he awaits his faith at United as his contract expires at the end of June 2024.

