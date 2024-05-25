South African football player turned coach Benni McCarthy recently celebrated a milestone with his wife Stacey

Benni and Stacey McCarthy were married in May 2014, and they have been going strong ever since

Benni McCarthy reflected on his marriage, and many fans were delighted with the update on their relationship

Benni McCarthy celebrated his marriage to Stacey McCarthy. The legendary former football player penned a sweet message for his wife on their wedding anniversary.

Benni McCarthy celebrated 10 years of marriage with his wife Stacey and Mzansi peeps were delighted. Image: @benniemac17

Fans of Benni McCarthy could not stop raving about him and his wife. Netizens flooded the comments with well wishes for the stunning couple.

Benni McCarthy swoons over wife Stacey McCarthy

Benni McCarthy took to Instagram to share that he is celebrating 10 years of marriage to his wife Stacey McCarthy. The couple got married 10 years ago in Scotland. See the sweet post dedicated to Stacey below:

SA celebrates Benni McCarthy's wedding anniversary

Many people took to the comments to rave about the couple. Peeps raved over how good Benni and Stacey were together. Netizens admired Benni for keeping his life mostly private.

Read comments from supporters below:

Tanie Rams commented:

"Happy anniversary."

Sam Mosehle gushed:

"Private life has to remain like that and respected."

ames._xx said:

"Happy anniversary you beautiful pair "

beverley22.phillips wrote:

"Happy Anniversary Benski gorgeous couple."

solo_artsphotography added:

"Gods blessings on your 10 year anniversary. May you have a wonderful and beautiful time celebrating your love."

deerschris applauded:

"Anniversary blessings to you both and may there be many many more happy years ahead."

Fans admire Man United coach Benni McCarthy

Briefly News previously reported that Manchester United forward coach Benni McCarthy proved he is a beloved member of the English side after teen winger Amad Diallo celebrated a goal with the former Bafana striker.

The Bafana legend, facing the exit door at United, was seen hugging Amad after the winger scored his first Premiership goal against Newcastle United on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

Since joining the Red Devils coaching staff in 2022, Bafana's all-time leading goal scorer has received admiration from Marcus Rashford and club captain Bruno Fernandes.

