Thabang Monare could be heading to SuperSport United after the 34-year-old left PSL rivals Orlando Pirates

A Briefly News source said Gavin Hunt's side is looking for experience to help guide the emerging talent in the squad

Local football fans took to social media to wish Monare luck, while Pirates supporters feel the Bucs made a mistake in offloading the midfielder

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare could join SuperSport United. Image: tmonare4

Source: Twitter

Veteran midfielder Thabang Monare has emerged as a target for SuperSport United following his release from Orlando Pirates

The 34-year-old star could join SuperSport, who faces losing coach Gavin Hunt to PSL rivals Sekhukhune United.

Thabang Monare is a target for SuperSport United

SuperSport wants Monare, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Monare is seen as the type of player who can help develop young stars such as defender Bilal Baloyi.

The source said:

"The club will be looking for new talent in the market, but only if it fits their requirements. SuperSport has a talented squad, and there are a lot of young, talented players that can be used, so it is important to bring in guys that will not upset the balance too much."

Fans praise Monare

Orlando Pirates supporters took to social media to praise Monare as they feel the Soweto club should have kept the veteran star.

Nkokhelo Nkosi admires Monare:

"What a player."

Magovu Magovu thanked Monare:

"Good luck. You made us Orlando Pirates supporters proud over the seasons you played for our club."

Siyabonga Gamane wanted Monare to stay:

"I'm not happy with this decision. I think we still need Monare."

Msa Mkhize says Chiefs must make an offer:

"Chiefs must take him."

Yonela Nkewana questioned Pirates:

"I'm still confused why Pirates' management don't want Monare."

SuperSport United face losing star defender

As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has agreed to join PSL rivals Orlando Pirates next season.

The 23-year-old defender is a top target for the Soweto side, who finished second in the PSL log last season.

