SuperSport United Coach Gavin Hunt Speaks About Possibly Joining PSL Rivals Sekhukhune United
Football

by  Junior Bester
  • Coach Gavin Hunt said he will assess his options amid interest from PSL rivals Sekhukhune United
  • The SuperSport United tactician is a target for the Limpopo club looking to replace suspended coach Lehlohonolo Seema
  • Local football fans took to social media to say the four-time PSL champion should stay at SuperSport

Gavin Hunt is a target for Sekhukhune United
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has been identified as a target for Sekhukhune United. Image: gavinjohnhunt12
Source: Twitter

Four-time PSL champion Gavin Hunt said he will assess his options amid rumours of replacing Lehlohonolo Seema as Sekhukhune United's head coach

Hunt's deal at SuperSport expires at the end of June 2024, while his agent was recently seen at Sekhukhune's headquarters.

Gavin Hunt will assess his options

Hunt speaks about Sekhukhune United speculation in the tweet below:

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt's agent was seen talking to Sekhukhune United

Speaking to SABC Sport, Hunt said he would meet his representatives after achieving his CAF A License, while Sekhukhune also targeted Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker.

Hunt said:

"Look, when you come here [SAFA course], you get tucked away from reality. So I will get back this afternoon and look at what is going on."

Fans want Hunt to stay

Local football fans took to social media, calling for Hunt to ignore interest from Sekhukhune United because they believed it would harm his career.

Malome Nongphatshwa rates Hunt:

"This guy is good. He will build S.S from scratch, and Safa, as always, is underrating him."

Geepee Xmenatss says Hunt must stay at United:

"Sekhukhune has an inconsistent management. Hence, they sack coaches when things don't go their way."

Sivenathi Liyana Amzolele doubts Sekhukhune:

"Seema was doing very well at Sekhukhune. That team is not serious, useless team."

In-form forward Iqraam Rayners said he is undecided about his future at Stellenboshc FC

M Re PA gives Hunt advice:

"Stay at SuperSport."

Rapelang Raption says Hunt must learn from the past:

"Don't go to Sekhukhune, coach. They will ruin your career the same way Chiefs did."

SuperSport United reject Itumeleng Khune

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United have distanced themselves from signing veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Coach Gavin Hunt has turned down the chance of a reunion with former Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Khune.

Source: Briefly News

