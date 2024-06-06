Gavin Hunt could become the new coach at Sekhukhune United after his agent met with club officials

The SuperSport United coach has emerged as the latest candidate to replace Lehlohonolo Seema, who has fallen out with Sekhukhune

Local football fans took to social media to say Hunt is frustrated at SuperSport and could leave the three-time PSL champions

Four-time PSL-winning coach Gavin Hunt could be named the new Sekhukhune United coach after his agent was seen at the club's training ground.

SuperSport United coach Hunt has joined the list, including Ernst Middendorp and Stellenbosch FC tactician Steve Barker to replace Lehlohonolo Seema at Sekhukhune.

Gavin Hunt's representative met with Sekhukhune United

Hunt's agent met with Sekhukhune, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the club that finished fourth in the PSL met with Hunt's agent, while their star player, Elias Mokwena, has opened the door for a potential transfer.

The source said:

"The SuperSport United mentor's agent was spotted at Sekhukhune on Wednesday [5 June 2024], with indications that the club has advanced its pursuit of the 59-year-old."

Fans say Hunt is frustrated

Local football fans took to social media to say Hunt could be on his way to Sekhukhune after he had grown frustrated at SuperSport.

Letlhogonolo Mose says Hunt is frustrated at SuperSport:

"It must be very frustrating for Gavin Hunt, he has been reduced to being a development coach because Supersport United is only focused on developing young players for Mamelodi Sundowns."

Mpho Boloka says Hunt is looking for a new job:

"I think he is leaving. Otherwise, they would have extended his stay by now."

Kelvin Pirates Musanda said Hunt should join Chiefs:

"He said he has unfinished business with Chiefs."

Masocha Simon asked a question:

"Seema has done very well; why sack him now?"

Katlego Snazzy-kid Moretsi backed Hunt:

"He'd be a great replacement."

