Goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner spent the weekend in jail after he was arrested for drunk driving on Saturday, 25 May 2024, for drunk driving

The Sekhukhune United star was arrested after his side’s 1-0 victory over Chippa United secured their fourth-placed finish to the season

Fans took to social media to make fun of the goalkeeper, who they have blamed for crucial mistakes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sekhukhune United star Renaldo Leaner faces drunken driving charges. Image: renaldoleaner/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sekhukhune United’s 26-year-old goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner was arrested for drunk driving while celebrating the end of the season.

The shot-stopper helped Sekhukhune, who want Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker, end the season with a 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

Renaldo Leaner was arrested

Leaner was arrested, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to TimesLive, an unnamed Sekhukhune player said Leaner and his friends took their celebrations too far, while Ekurhuleni police confirmed the arrest

The player said:

“Leaner and his friends were arrested. Some were trying to plead with the officers not to put him in the police vehicle. One of his friends became frustrated, and he was taken in.”

Fans questioned Leaner’s abilities

Local football fans took to social media to poke fun at Leaner after he followed Thembinkosi Lorch in becoming the second player to be criticised for their post-season celebrations.

Kirsten Benecke still backs Leaner:

“You done well this season.”

Siyavuya Siguba says Leaner is holding Sekhukhune back:

“The Team of Choice is down there because of him.”

Sello Rapheladi Mphoko is not a fan:

“He is a howler.”

Slovo Zondy does not rate Leaner:

“Useless keeper.”

Mqapheli Sledge Cele made fun of Leaner:

“Luis Diaz after deductions.”

Overseas clubs want Sekhukhune United star Asekho Tiwani

As reported by Briefly News, Sekhukhune United star Asekho Tiwani has attracted interest from European clubs after impressing for the side that finished fourth in the PSL.

Romanian side FCSB and Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol FC have shown an interest in the promising defender.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News