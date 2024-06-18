Kylian Mbappe broke his nose during France's 1-0 victory over Austria at the 2024 Euro Championships on Monday, 17 June 2024

Despite the injury, Mbappe is expected to play in the competition and will wear a protective mask to protect his injury

Fans took to social media to applaud Mbappe as they believed the 25-year-old is a vital player for the 2018 World Cup champions

Kylian Mbappe will wear a face mask after breaking his nose. Image: Michael Regan/UEFA and Kevin Voigt

Source: Getty Images

France skipper Kylian Mbappe will wear a protective face mask for the rest of the 2024 Euro Championships after breaking his nose in the 1-0 victory over Austria.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said Mbappe, who recently joined Real Madrid, broke his nose in the victory on Monday, 17 June 2024, and will be protected.

Kylian Mbappe broke his nose

Mbappe's injury was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, the FFF said the 25-year-old will not undergo surgery but will continue to play in the tournament and could face his idol and record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The FFF said:

"A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment."

Fans praised Mbappe

Football fans took to social media to praise the 25-year-old, saying Mbappe could resemble a member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his new look.

Joa Mø said Mbappe is vital to France:

"France without Mbappe is like a man without a woman. They can't perform well without Mbappe."

Solomon Tom Kambay is a fan:

"Finally, the turtle mask. Best striker in the world. I wish you well, big player."

Anthony Elizabeth Tessy wants a speedy recovery:

"Get well soon, champ. Madridistas needs you.”

Amr Ali rates Mbappe:

"He is my favourite player after Cristiano. I hate seeing ballers getting injured."

Wilbur Wilfred Assam calls for caution:

"If he doesn't play, France is done for. France should not risk him; he must not play the next game."

Meet Kylian Mbappe's father and coach Wilfried

As Briefly News reported, French footballer Kylian Mbappe might have fans' support worldwide, but his father, Wilfried, has always been in his corner.

Wilfried has significantly developed Mbappe from a speedy winger at AS Monaco into one of the world's finest footballers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News