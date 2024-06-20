Italy and Spain will face each other in a massive Euro Championship clash on Thursday, 20 June 2024

Both sides enjoyed victories in their opening matches, and Spanish skipper Alvaro Morata said his side had enough firepower to beat the Italians

Fans took to social media to say they expect a great match between the sides who have five European titles between them

Skipper Alvaro Morata says Spain has enough firepower to beat Italy. Image: James Gill/Danehouse

Alvaro Morata said Spain has many options to defeat defending Euro champions Italy when the sides face off on Thursday, 20 June, 2024.

The Spain skipper, who is third on the list of all-time goalscorers at the tournament behind record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo, said his side can walk away from the match with three points.

Alvaro Morata backs Spain

Spain will face Italy on Thursday, 20 June 2024, according to the tweet below:

According to The Guardian, the striker said Spain could beat Italy, while his Atletico Madrid teammate Antoine Griezmann copied Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic goal celebration last season.

Morata said:

“I imagine the Italy coach asking himself: how are this lot going to play against me? False 9? Wingers coming inside to combine? Wingers going beyond? We change our way of playing various times. We’re much stronger than at the last Euros.”

Fans expect a tough match

Football fans took to social media to say they expect an exciting encounter between Spain and Italy.

Valentine Omondi looks forward to the match:

“This will be a good battle.”

Sea Lion Ke supports Spain:

“Spain will win.”

Gidraf Njoroge backed Italy:

“Italy, all the way.”

James Dzuya said there will be heartbreak:

“One giant must fall here.”

Kelz Jr Mwakitele said it will be a good game:

“This is a tough one.”

