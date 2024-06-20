Manchester United youngster Kobie Mainoo should start for England against Denmark on Thursday, 20 June 2024, said former midfielder Frank Lampard

The Chelsea great said the 19-year-old should be chosen ahead of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's midfield

Fans took to social media to praise Mainoo after he made his professional England debut during England's 1-0 victory over Serbia in their opening match

19-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has bene praised by England legend Frank Lampard. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos and Matt McNulty/UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo was backed to start for England when they face Denmark in their second 2024 Euros match against Denmark on Thursday, 20 June 2024, by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

The 19-year-old scored the winning goal for Manchester United in the FA Cup final and made his professional England debut against Serbia on Sunday, 16 June.

Frank Lampard praises Kobbie Mainoo

England will face Denmark on Thursday, 20 June 2024, according to the tweet below:

According to BBC Sport, Lampard said Mainoo could bring more steel to England while their neighbours, Scotland, bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Euros.

Lampard said:

"I would look at Kobbie Mainoo and getting him in. Some kids come along that just settle into the team. You need to be able to find the pass at the right time. He sees it, and nothing fazes him."

Fans admired Mainoo

Football fans took to social media to praise Mainoo, who has been backed to start ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's midfield.

Goredema Junior admires Mainoo:

"Great job, Kobbie."

Clement Kyei Badu backed Mainoo:

"You go shine like a star in your next game."

Achile Shilo Crystal Talle offered support:

"Keep flying high, dude."

Mluka Mavungu is a fan:

“Top class this Kobbie.”

Tochukwu Eze says Mainoo is the future:

"You're the future, keep it up."

