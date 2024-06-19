Andy Robertson said Scotland is capable of a better performance when they face Switzerland on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, in their second match of the 2024 Euro Championship

The Scottish skipper said the side did not play to their strengths during a crushing 5-1 loss to Germany in their first match

Scottish fans took to social media to back their squad to register their first points of the 2024 tournament

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson said the side will improve. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group and Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said the side will prove their worth against Switzerland on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.

The Scottish side will be looking to bounce back after Germany overpowered them 5-1 in their first match.

Andy Robertson promises a better performance

Scotland will face Switzerland on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, according to the tweet below:

According to BBC Sport, the Liverpool player, who will have a new club manager next season after Jurgen Klopp's departure, said Scotland is keen to prove its worth.

Robertson said:

"We know, and the whole country knows, we should have done better. We want to show this tournament what Scotland is about."

Scotland fans back their team

Scottish fans took to social media to back their side and create history at the tournament, much like Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paddy Mc Laughlin hopes for the best:

"Good luck, Scotland."

Donald Smith wants a Scotland victory:

"A must-win, nothing else will do."

Graham Byrne backed Scotland:

Cummon Scotland! Get stuck in."

Hugh Macdonald is in a positive mood:

Switzerland are not as sharp as their knives. Scotland to win 3-1."

John O'Connor is pessimistic:

"Unfortunately, I do not believe Clarke will do anything differently."

Kylian Mbappe will wear a face mask at Euro 2024

As Briefly News reported, France skipper Kylian Mbappe will don a protective face mask after breaking his nose during a 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday, 17 June, 2024.

The player who recently signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid did not require surgery after his injury but will wear a customized face mask to protect his injury.

