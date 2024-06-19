Andy Robertson Said Scotland Will Bounce Back in Euro Championship After Crushing Defeat to Germany
- Andy Robertson said Scotland is capable of a better performance when they face Switzerland on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, in their second match of the 2024 Euro Championship
- The Scottish skipper said the side did not play to their strengths during a crushing 5-1 loss to Germany in their first match
- Scottish fans took to social media to back their squad to register their first points of the 2024 tournament
Scotland captain Andy Robertson said the side will prove their worth against Switzerland on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.
The Scottish side will be looking to bounce back after Germany overpowered them 5-1 in their first match.
Andy Robertson promises a better performance
Scotland will face Switzerland on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, according to the tweet below:
According to BBC Sport, the Liverpool player, who will have a new club manager next season after Jurgen Klopp's departure, said Scotland is keen to prove its worth.
Robertson said:
"We know, and the whole country knows, we should have done better. We want to show this tournament what Scotland is about."
Scotland fans back their team
Scottish fans took to social media to back their side and create history at the tournament, much like Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Paddy Mc Laughlin hopes for the best:
"Good luck, Scotland."
Donald Smith wants a Scotland victory:
"A must-win, nothing else will do."
Graham Byrne backed Scotland:
Cummon Scotland! Get stuck in."
Hugh Macdonald is in a positive mood:
Switzerland are not as sharp as their knives. Scotland to win 3-1."
John O'Connor is pessimistic:
"Unfortunately, I do not believe Clarke will do anything differently."
Kylian Mbappe will wear a face mask at Euro 2024
As Briefly News reported, France skipper Kylian Mbappe will don a protective face mask after breaking his nose during a 1-0 victory over Austria on Monday, 17 June, 2024.
The player who recently signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid did not require surgery after his injury but will wear a customized face mask to protect his injury.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za