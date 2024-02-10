Caster Semenya has turned to the public to help her with her legal battle against World Athletics

The Olympic champion was banned from competing in the 800m, race in 2019 which she argued was a human rights violation

Caster Semenya has since moved on with her career but is still seeking justice as the World Athletics reignited the battle

Olympian Caster Semenya is continuing her legal battle against World Athletics. The sporting body got involved and banned her from racing in her preferred event.

Caster Semenya is crowdfunding for R3.4M after World Athletics appealed victory. Image: @castersemenya800m

Source: Getty Images

Caster Semenya has flown South Africa's flag high multiple times now asking the public for help. To continue her legal battle to fight for her rights Caster Semenya needs funding.

Caster Semenya's battle to raise continues

Caster Semenya won her case against World Athletics in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), but they have appealed the decision to the France-based body’s Grand Chamber. Caster Semenya's case will be reviewed on 15 May 2024 by 15 judges.

How much does Caster Semenya need to fight in ECHR?

According to TimesLIVE, one of the attorneys representing Caster Semenya, Greg Nott, said that she needs 3.4 million. The attorney represented Caster Semenya pro bono since 2009. The millions include the fee for expert lawyers abroad and a lawyer who is in a King's counsel.

Caster Semenya appeals to the public

Caster Semenya spoke to the eNCA while in Sandton and said that she is determined to go back to court to fight for other women. She said that she is seeking justice for women who have differences in sex development and are forced to lower their natural levels of testosterone.

Read online users' reactions to Caster Semenya's crowdfunding below:

Mvelo Adonis commented:

"Let's hope you win the case."

Queen Empress Eck wrote:

"We are proud of you Caster Semenya."

Charles Sithole added:

"I feel for Semenya, It wasn't by choice but the unforgiving nature."

Some were less supportive:

Lwandile Zimvo argued:

"She should use his resources to fight them, not ours."

John Nkhumise asked:

"Is she still running? Is the case about her, or does it include others around the world, and if so, why are those countries not helping her?"

Caster Semenya's upcoming book receives huge support

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's pride and joy and the queen of the Olympics 800m racetrack, Caster Mokgadi Semenya, will finally open the lid about her journey as the two-time gold medallist.

Semenya, who lives with her gorgeous wife Violet and two daughters, Oratile and Oarabile, is now an author and plans to release her book The Race to Be Myself: A Memoir on 31 October.

South Africa has always rallied behind the athlete who was humiliated internationally by the Olympic sports body and still rallies behind her by pledging to support her book.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News