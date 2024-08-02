South African DJ PH found himself in trouble with German car dealership BMW

The former radio star was struck with financial woes as he failed to keep up with his car monthly instalments of his ride

BMW demanded the car back after PH failed to make a payment of R41 764.41 that he owed

DJ PH found himself in trouble with BMW. Image: @iam_ph

Haibo, another Mzansi's top celebrity, drowned themselves in debt after failing to pay off their credit.

BMW demands car back from DJ PH due to unpaid instalments

It seems like many South African celebrities can't keep up with their instalments and credits, which puzzles many netizens as they flash their lavish lifestyles on social media but fail to keep up with payments.

Financial woes recently struck the Shady PHodcast star as the German car dealership, BMW, demanded their luxury car back from him due to unpaid instalments.

According to Daily Sun, the DJ allegedly owes BMW R41 764.41, and a letter of demand was sent to him on May 17 17, which they claimed was to respond to.

SRSM Attorneys, who represented BMW Financial Services South Africa (PTY) LIMITED, approached the Johannesburg High Court on June 2 June 20, demanding the car's return from the star.

Daily Sun reached out to DJ PH regarding this matter, and in response, the star said he is aware that a debit order was missed but denied receiving any court papers.

He said:

"My account is still active with Alphera Financial Services (BMW). The debit order date is still meant to run off as per normal. Yes, a debit order was missed. A payment plan for that debit order, with its arrears, has been made. It was with their pre-legal department.

"Regarding the court papers, I haven’t been served personally (which is why I wasn't aware of them until you mentioned it on Friday). I’ve now updated them with my details and, as noted, arranged for a debit order."

