Young sprinter Udeme Okon has been welcomed as a Mzansi hero after winning gold at the U20 World Championships in Peru

The Florida Park High student won the 400m on Thursday, 29 August 2024, and while he races under the South African flag, he has Nigerian roots

Local fans, including sports minister Gayton McKenzie, praised the young sprinter on social media, saying they are proud to call him South African

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie led South African sports fans in celebrating 18-year-old sprinter Udeme Okon after his gold medal performance at the U20 World Championships.

The 18-year-old won the race in Peru on Thursday, 29 August 2024, and drew praise from McKenzie, while fans praised him as a local hero despite his links to Nigeria.

The gold medal-winning athlete has a Nigerian father but was raised in Mzansi and is currently a grade 11 student at Florida Park High in Johannesburg.

Gayton McKenzie praised Udeme Okon

After the 400m star added another gold following a double-podium finish in the 100m race, the sports minister acknowledged Okon on his Twitter account.

McKenzie tweeted:

"Gold everywhere, well done, Udeme Okon, for your great victory in the men's 400m final."

Fans accept Okon as one of their own

Local sports fans praised the 18-year-old on social media and said there is no question that he is a South African athlete.

Thuso van Zyl noted something:

"Udeme Okon is not a South African name. It's given."

水astido celebrated the victory:

"Congratulations to him. Please, no one must question anything, boy is South African."

ChrisExcel is proud:

"We are a bunch of winners."

Phillip Phoku admired South Africa's athletes:

"South Africa is well represented in sport."

Sir Cabonena Alfred has no doubts about Okon:

"He is one of us, no DNA needed, just South African."

Gayton McKenzie promises sporting investment

As Briefly News reported, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie promised an investment of R67 million in sports development in rural South African areas.

The investment will provide sports equipment for aspiring athletes in rural areas throughout South Africa, and the minister has also promised new stadiums.

