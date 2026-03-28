American golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida after a crash involving his vehicle and another car

Police in Florida said the incident led to testing at the scene, followed by his detention and later release on bail

The 50-year-old now faces charges linked to the crash, with authorities outlining their findings and releasing his mugshot

The police have released new details following the arrest of 15-time major golfing champion Tiger Woods on Friday, 27 March 2026, in Florida.

Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday, 27 March 2026, in Florida. Image: Adam Glanzman

Source: Getty Images

Authorities said Woods was involved in a two-car crash after he allegedly attempted to overtake a truck. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police confirmed that Woods was released from the Martin County Jail on Friday night after cooperating with officers during a breathalyser test, although he refused to take a urine test.

This is not the first crash involving the golfing legend, as he was previously involved in a serious rollover accident in California in 2021.

Charges and police findings in Tiger Woods' DUI case

Woods faces charges of property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, in addition to a DUI-related charge. Although his breathalyser test reportedly recorded a 0.00, indicating no alcohol in his system, deputies still determined that he was impaired. He did not provide a urine sample.

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Tiger Woods is driven from the Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence after a car crash on March 27, 2026, in Stuart, Florida. Image: Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky News, Woods was released at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET and was seen leaving the jail via a side entrance, travelling in the passenger seat of an SUV. He was held for several hours before being released on bail, as required by protocol. Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed that no drugs were found at the scene, although there was suspicion of impairment linked to the crash.

Mugshot release and potential legal consequences

Following the arrest, police released a mugshot of the golfer as part of the official record. If found guilty, Woods could face fines and possible additional jail time depending on the outcome of the case.

Tiger Woods poses for his booking photo after his arrest on March 27, 2026, in Stuart, Florida. Image: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Source: Getty Images

Woods turned professional in 1996 and went on to win 15 major championships, including 5 Masters titles, 3 U.S. Opens, 3 Open Championships, and 4 PGA Championships. He is tied for the record for PGA Tour wins with 82 victories. He spent 683 weeks as world number one across multiple spells. Woods completed the career Grand Slam at the age of 24.

His notable accomplishments include winning the 1997 Masters by 12 strokes, a record margin. Between the 2000 and 2001 seasons, he achieved the “Tiger Slam,” winning all four major championships consecutively across that period.

One of the most dominant seasons of his career came in 2000, when he won nine PGA Tour events, marking one of the greatest single-season performances in golf history.

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Source: Briefly News