Tiger Woods makes much-anticipated return after horrific injury in February was feared to have caused career-ending injuries

His son Charlie stole the show, uncannily reminding the world of his father's playing style and mannerism

Social media's heartstrings were tugged at by the sight with some believing that Woods Junior will follow in dad's footsteps of success

It was a case of "like father, like son" as the legendary Tiger Woods returned to professional golf this past weekend to compete with his son Charlie.

The duo were partners at the PNC Championship, more commonly known as The Father/Son Challenge, held in Orlando, Florida. This was Woods' first event since a horrific car accident in February, which resulted in injuries that were feared to have put his career in jeopardy.

However, it was all smiles and jokes for the Woods as his 12-year-old son stole the show in the Sunshine State. Observers were in awe of how uncannily similar Woods Junior is to dad in dress sense, mannerisms and playing style.

Decked out in the traditional 'Tiger Sunday Red', the 15-time Major winner wears on Sundays ahead of a big finish, the partners were the biggest draw on the course. However, they had to settle for a second place finish behind the flamboyant John Daly and his son, John II.

Tiger is out of the woods, and his son added to the feel-good factor by stealing the show in the PNC Championship. Image source: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Woods said that while he was fully recovered from his injuries, he was still battling fatigue as he returned to full fitness.

He also added about Charlie:

“We got on a run, which was great. Charlie was hitting the ball unbelievable and made a few putts. It got interesting and a little tight toward the end, which was fun. He’s an unbelievable player and partner.”

The return of Woods and the promising talent of Charlie was met with jubilation.

@Bikomfident said:

"I love just how Tiger Woods just melts when Charlie does his magic. Not only is the boy talented, he also has a strong personality."

@dhliwayost said:

"Red Sundays are back… Tiger and Charlie in Red now that’s a scary sight"

@KaitHunt said:

"If you ain’t watching Tiger and Charlie Woods then what are you doing!"

@GostosaMN said:

"Tiger Woods & Charlie took over the @PGATOUR & @PNCchampionship pages. Love to see that duo hey. Can't wait for tomorrow!"

@missjolis said:

"Those Tiger and Charlie Woods videos are such a TL cleanser!"

