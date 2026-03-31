Ballistic evidence reportedly indicated that the bullet did not match the rifle allegedly used in Charlie Kirk's murder case

The murder accused's defence team asked for more time to review the extensive forensic evidence and case files before trial

The team also requested that the trial be televised for transparency and to counter misinformation

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Kirk was shot on the campus of Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES - New legal documents in the murder case of conservative activist Charlie Kirk reportedly indicated that ballistic evidence revealed that the bullet used in the shooting does not match the rifle allegedly used by the murder suspect, Tyler Robinson.

Ballistic evidence could not match the bullet to the rifle

According to TMZ, the defence team for Robinson argued that a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found it could not match the bullet recovered during the autopsy to the rifle. Robinson faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury. The defence indicated that it may call the ATF firearm analyst to testify.

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Court filings showed that several categories of forensic evidence remain incomplete. The defence allegedly stated that it requires full access to case files and testing protocols before determining the reliability of the material. The legal team reported that it had received approximately 20,000 files from prosecutors, including around 61,500 pages of documents, 31 hours of audio recordings and more than 700 hours of video across over 5,000 clips, and estimated that at least 60 days would be needed for an initial review.

Robinson could face the death penalty on the aggravated murder charge. Image: Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Robinson could face the death penalty if found guilty

Robinson's lawyers have also applied for the trial to be televised, arguing that greater transparency would counter misinformation, while restricted access could fuel speculation.

Robinson allegedly admitted to his father that he shot Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. His father reportedly relayed the information to a youth pastor connected to the United States Marshals Service, after which Robinson surrendered to authorities at the Washington County Sheriff's Office on 11 September 2025. If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty on the aggravated murder charge.

Elon Musk responds to Trevor Noah's jokes about Charlie Kirk’s death

Briefly News previously reported that South African-born comedian Trevor Noah recently received criticism on social media for his comments about Charlie Kirk's recent passing. Noah said he wasn’t going to say anything about Charlie Kirk, but now he's tested.

The comedian and TV host added that Kirk was shot while defending guns. Noah, who previously got dragged for keeping quiet about the "white genocide", received backlash from Elon Musk for his comments about Kirk. The billionaire businessman states on his X account that Noah hasn't realised he stopped being funny.

Source: Briefly News