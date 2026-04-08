David Warner was allegedly caught with a blood alcohol reading more than double the legal limit after a roadside stop in Sydney

The incident comes just days after the veteran opener was in action in the Pakistan Super League, where he has been captaining the Karachi Kings

Warner now faces a 7 May court date, adding fresh legal trouble to a career already marked by controversy, including his role in the Australian ball-tampering scandal

A cricket great has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested on Easter Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Australia Cricket Legend David Warner Charged With Drink-Driving in Sydney

Source: Getty Images

Australia cricket legend David Warner, according to The Guardian, is set to face court after he allegedly blew more than twice the legal limit in a random roadside breath test in Sydney on 5 April 2026. Police allege that the 39-year-old was driving a van when he was approached by law enforcement officers, who conducted a breath test that returned a positive result.

He was then arrested and taken to a police station, where further tests were conducted. Authorities charged him after he allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit.

Warner's drink-driving charge stuns cricket fans

Warner has been leading the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League in recent weeks, scoring 50 in their last game in Lahore on 2 April. He also enjoyed a remarkable Big Bash season with the Sydney Thunder, during which he was named captain of the tournament's official team.

The Thunder were approached for comment but declined to respond to the incident. Warner is not the first high-profile sports figure to be arrested for driving under the influence in recent days, following the widely reported case involving Tiger Woods in Florida at the end of March.

Australia Cricket Legend David Warner Charged With Drink-Driving in Sydney

Source: Getty Images

David Warner's controversies and cricket career

Warner’s decorated career has not been without controversy. He was one of three players suspended during the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, one of the most controversial episodes in modern cricket, drawing comparisons to the Hansie Cronje scandal.

In 2013, he also made headlines after admitting he punched England captain Joe Root in a Birmingham nightclub following the Champions Trophy final. Warner retired from Test cricket in 2024 and has since moved into commentary. Over his international career, he scored 8,786 runs at an average of more than 44 across 112 Tests, with a highest score of 335 not out against Pakistan.

He is scheduled to appear in court on 7 May on the drink-driving charge.

Former rugby captain comes out of retirement

Briefly News previously reported that a former rugby captain has reportedly announced on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, that he is ending his retirement from international Test rugby after joining the Sharks.

The 37-year-old former England skipper Courtney Lawes, who earned more than 100 Test caps for his country, is set to make a comeback to the English Premiership

Source: Briefly News