A former rugby captain has announced he is coming out of international retirement

The 37-year-old veteran forward is set to return to top-flight club rugby as he eyes one final run at the highest level

His comeback is driven by a desire to compete again and potentially force his way back into the national setup

A former rugby captain has reportedly announced on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, that he is ending his retirement from international Test rugby after joining the Sharks.

Courtney Lawes of England takes on RG Snyman during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 semi-final match. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The 37-year-old former England skipper Courtney Lawes, who earned more than 100 Test caps for his country, is set to make a comeback to the English Premiership after spending two years in France with Brive. He is expected to feature for Sale Sharks this season.

“I’m really excited to be joining Sale,” Lawes said in a statement.

“I’ve been out of the Premiership for a couple of years, and I want to finish my career playing at the highest level. Sale have a brilliant squad, so hopefully I can add to that.

“My body feels good, and I’m still performing at a high level. If I retired now, I’d probably regret it later. Rugby is a short career, so I want to make the most of it.”

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Lawes, formerly of Northampton Saints, enjoyed a decorated career with the club, making more than 200 appearances and captaining them to their first Premiership title in over a decade during the 2023–24 season.

Former England captain comes out of retirement

After confirming his move to Sale Sharks, he also expressed his intention to return to international rugby as England prepares for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“I’m officially un-retiring from international rugby, and I’d love to play for England again,” Lawes said. “But first and foremost, I want to perform well for Sale, and then we’ll see what happens.”

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Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said veteran Courtney Lawes would bring invaluable leadership and quality, adding that he is well-suited to the club. He noted that Lawes is tough, skilful and leads from the front, highlighting his experience as a former England captain who understands what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

Sanderson further stated that Lawes joins the club with the ambition to compete for trophies and push for international honours again, describing that mindset as reflective of his character.

Courtney Lawes of England and Manie Libbok of South Africa compete for the loose ball during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

England rugby star on 2003 Rugby World Cup

In March 2026, an England rugby legend revealed a deeply personal challenge, saying he cannot remember being in Australia during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, a tournament England won by defeating Australia 20–17 in the final.

The 2003 Rugby World Cup also featured the Springboks, who were eliminated at the quarter-final stage after losing to the All Blacks 29–9. Notable members of that South Africa squad included current head coach Rassie Erasmus, former captain John Smit, and players such as Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha, the late Joost van der Westhuizen, Percy Montgomery, and Brede Høydal.

Former England rugby player admits cheating

Briefly News previously reported that A former British and Irish Lions rugby player has admitted that he cheated in a head injury assessment test to get back on the pitch after a heavy tackle.

Anthony Watson told the BBC that he took this step in 2017 during the second Test against the All Blacks in New Zealand, when he was high tackled by Sonny Bill Williams. Williams received a straight red card for the offence.

Source: Briefly News