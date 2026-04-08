Andile Jali has shared the secret behind his successful partnership in the midfield with Oupa Manyisa at Orlando Pirates

The two former South African internationals had a great run during their time with the Soweto giants from 2009 to 2014

The former Chippa United star also opened up on the importance of bonding with your teammate off the football pitch

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali has reflected on his time alongside Oupa Manyisa at Orlando Pirates, stressing that their connection extended far beyond matchday duties.

Andile Jali, Oupa Manyisa, Happy Jele compete with Steven Pienaar during the 2011 Vodacom Challenge final match between Orlando Pirates and Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The two South African midfielders were in charge of the Orlando Pirates midfield from 2009 to 2014, playing a central role in securing six major honours in the Premier Soccer League, including a historic double treble.

They were also instrumental during the club’s impressive run to the CAF Champions League final in 2013, where Al Ahly defeated them.

Jali on partnership with Manyisa

Speaking on the Arena Sports Show, Jali touched on several topics, some of which were commenting on the comparison between Themba Zwane and Relebohile Mofokeng and what Benni McCarthy did during his time at Orlando Pirates.

One of the discussions that stood out was particularly on his on-field chemistry with Manyisa. He credited former Orlando Pirates coach Ruud Krol for recognising their contrasting personalities and successfully blending them into an effective partnership.

Jali explained that their strong personal bond played a key role in their performances, noting that mutual understanding off the field translated into better cohesion during games.

“I believe our differences actually worked in our favour,” Jali said.

“Oupa and I are very different people, but the coach identified that and saw potential in combining us. He must have believed he could shape something special from that, and that’s how it all came together. Some things just happen naturally.”

Jali on importance of bonding with teammates

Jali added that genuine unity shouldn’t be limited to football alone and also on the pitch, but should extend into everyday life, allowing teammates to support one another emotionally.

Andile Jali escapes with the ball during the African Champions League first leg final between Orlando Pirates and Al-Ahly in Soweto. Photo: ALEXANDER JOE

Source: Getty Images

“That bond shouldn’t exist only on the field; it has to carry over into real life. We need to understand each other deeply. I should be able to notice when something isn’t right with you, because it’s impossible to perform at your best if you’re not in the right frame of mind," he added.

“You can’t play your best football when you’re frustrated or holding onto negativity. That mindset pushes you to compete against teammates instead of expressing yourself. The focus should always be on showing your true identity, not proving you’re better than someone else.”

Jali on first big paycheck in football

Briefly News also reported that Jali shared the story behind the first big paycheck in football and how he spent the money back then.

He was part of a memorable period at AmaTuks, guided by former Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. The club produced a remarkable Nedbank Cup campaign despite playing in the lower division.

Source: Briefly News