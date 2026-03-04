England rugby World Cup hero Steve Thompson is battling early-onset dementia and struggles to remember his 2003 triumph

Thompson has revealed the physical toll of intense training, recalling teammates being knocked unconscious during sessions

The former hooker has spoken openly about his mental health struggles, including suicidal thoughts, and how his wife helped him cope

An England rugby legend has shared the heartbreaking reality he now faces, revealing that he cannot remember being in Australia during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, which England won by defeating Australia 20-17.

Steve Thompson is tackled by Butch James of South Africa during the Investec Challenge match between England and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The former hooker, Steve Thompson, told BBC Sport that he was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 42. He had previously admitted that he could not recall lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 2003. In a recent interview with Ben Youngs for the BBC, Thompson compared his memory to a damaged SD card.

"People ask me about it, and I cannot even remember being in Australia. It is like there is nothing in that period," he said.

Player welfare concerns and gruelling training sessions

Thompson also revealed that he witnessed teammates being knocked out during training sessions and expressed concern over player welfare. He added that current rugby guidelines now recommend limiting contact training to 15 minutes.

He explained that the squad used to train twice a day, with some sessions lasting up to four hours and involving relentless physical collisions. He recalled occasions when players were knocked unconscious and simply moved aside to recover. One training session reportedly included around 100 scrums.

Personal struggles and coping with brain injury

The former Northampton Saints hooker, who has admitted that he sometimes forgets his own children’s names, revealed that he fell into a dark place following his diagnosis and even experienced suicidal thoughts. He said a conversation with his wife, Steph, ultimately helped him find stability.

Mark Cueto, Steve Thompson, Nick Easter, and Ben Foden of England sing the national anthem during the Investec Challenge match between England and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Thompson explained that being diagnosed with a brain injury in his early forties left him feeling shattered, especially as a father who had always wanted to be seen as strong. He described struggling to get out of bed and admitted that, in the past, he had not understood why people would take their own lives. During his lowest moments, he confessed he sometimes felt that ending his life might be better for everyone else. He recalled standing at a train station feeling completely overwhelmed and thinking he had reached his limit.

Watch the video below:

The 2003 Rugby World Cup also featured the Springboks, who were knocked out at the quarter-finals stage after losing to the All Blacks 29-9. Notable players in that squad included current head coach Rassie Erasmus, who played as a flanker, John Smit, the captain, who is now a businessman, Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha, the late Joost van der Westhuizen, Percy Montgomery, and Brede Høydal.

