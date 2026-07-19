South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis defeated Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 281 in Oklahoma

Du Plessis controlled the fight with a high kick and looping right hands, while Usman struggled to land takedowns throughout the bout

Usman admitted he had an off night and said he needs to reassess after failing to represent his coaches and gym the way he wanted

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South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis extended his winning form with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night 281 in Oklahoma on Sunday, 19 July 2026.

All three judges scored the fight in du Plessis' favour, with scorecards reading 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46. It was the Pretoria-born fighter's first win since losing the middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025.

Du Plessis Controls From the Opening Bell

The 32-year-old South African set the tone early, finding his range with a southpaw high kick and looping right hands that had Usman in trouble as early as the first round. The pattern repeated itself in the second, with Usman visibly struggling to absorb the punishment.

The Nigerian Nightmare's most viable route to victory was his wrestling, but du Plessis effectively neutralised that threat by meeting almost every shot attempt with sharp knees, absorbing Usman's advances and discouraging further attempts throughout the fight.

A moment of controversy arose in the third round when Usman appeared to stop after taking a right hand to his left eye, with claims of an eye poke. Replays confirmed du Plessis' fist was closed, and the fight continued without deduction. Usman did manage his best takedown of the evening in that same round, but du Plessis returned to his feet almost immediately.

Usman connected with a clean straight jab combination in round four, arguably his most effective offensive sequence of the night. Du Plessis absorbed it without flinching and continued to move forward.

The final round produced the most dramatic exchange, with Usman launching a late rally in search of a knockout finish. He pressed a visibly fatigued du Plessis into a defensive shell in the closing seconds, but the South African had already built an insurmountable lead on the cards and raised his hands as the final buzzer sounded.

Usman reflects after the defeat

Speaking after the loss, Usman was candid about his performance. "We win some, we lose some. I had an off night in here. And everyone gets it every once in a while, so I guess this one was mine," he said.

The former champion acknowledged the emotional weight of underperforming in front of his support team. "I hate coming out here and not really representing my coaches, my training partners, and representing my gym well because I put the work in, and they know I put the work in. So, when you come out here, you're not successful, and you don't represent them well, it stings a little bit."

Usman confirmed he has no immediate plans to step away, adding: "We'll go back, we'll reassess, and we've got some thinking to do. Wherever the opportunity's at, that's where I'm going."

Source: Briefly News