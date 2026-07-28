Dozens of vehicles got stuck on a steep mountain pass road in Lesotho while travelling to Afriski Mountain Resort

A blocked truck on the narrow two-lane pass brought traffic to a complete standstill, affecting a long line of drivers

Travellers came together to solve the problem in an unexpected way that had South Africans cheering online

A traffic jam at AfriSki. Images: @t_maddas

Source: Instagram

A group of travellers heading to Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho turned a frustrating mountain pass traffic jam into a moment worth celebrating, after building their own makeshift road to get the convoy moving again.

The video, posted by Instagram user @t__maddas, shows a long line of vehicles completely gridlocked on a narrow, rock-strewn mountain pass. A truck had become the bottleneck, blocking the road and leaving dozens of cars with nowhere to go.

Rather than wait it out, travellers got to work. They piled stones into a gully running alongside the road, creating a rough but usable bypass. Vehicles then inched forward with two tyres on the original road and two on the newly built surface, squeezing past the obstruction one by one.

DIY road gets the pass moving again

The operation required patience, coordination and no small amount of nerve on those steep inclines. But it worked. By the end of the clip, cars were rolling through, and the atmosphere had shifted completely.

The route to Afriski is no easy drive under normal conditions. Travellers from Johannesburg face a four-and-a-half to five-and-a-half hour journey that climbs over two serious mountain passes: Moteng Pass at 2,820 metres and Mahlasela Pass at 3,222 metres. The road demands a 4x4 vehicle, valid passports for the Caledonspoort border crossing, and a healthy respect for hairpin bends, potholes and livestock wandering onto the asphalt.

A blocked truck on a road that tight leaves very little room for error, which made the crowd's improvised solution all the more impressive.

Watch the moment the convoy finally gets moving.

Mzansi praises the mountain pass teamwork

South Africans in the comments section on the Instagram page could not hide their admiration:

@sa.hal4454 wrote:

"This says a lot as we South Africans; we can accomplish a lot when we stand together to keep our country safe."

@chroniic.sunshiine asked:

"Hello, what is happening, vele 😭😭??"

@_brad_reddy_ said:

"All part of the journey 😭😭"

@_iamsphe joked:

"With my polo nkosi yami I'd never make it out of here 😭"

@talks_judge cheered:

"I love when a plan works!!! 😍👏👏"

Cars coming down a mountain pass. Images: @t_maddas

Source: Instagram

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