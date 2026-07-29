A South African man criticised calls for government funding, arguing business owners should carry their own financial risks

His comments followed discussions about spaza shop owners seeking government assistance for stock after taking over businesses

Social media users debated government support, business responsibility and South Africa’s complicated history surrounding ownership

Pictures of the TikToker taken from his TikTok account. Images: @merv

Source: TikTok

A South African man has criticised calls for government funding of spaza shops, arguing owners should finance businesses themselves. The man shared his views on TikTok on 27 July 2026 through his account named @merv, discussing business responsibility.

He questioned why taxpayers should carry the financial risks of privately operated businesses seeking assistance with stock. His comments came amid ongoing discussions about spaza shops and calls for support from government structures.

The man argued that entrepreneurs should invest their own money before expecting government assistance for business operations. He also compared the situation with rental properties where tenants reportedly waste utilities because somebody else pays.

Man’s comments divide social media users

The man suggested that people may use resources carelessly when they are not personally responsible financially. He argued that business owners should experience the consequences of their decisions and investments directly. His argument centred on personal financial responsibility and the risks associated with running businesses.

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Several social media users appeared to agree with his position on government assistance for spaza shops. One person suggested that government-funded stock could eventually lead customers to expect free goods.

Another referenced Zimbabwe’s former land redistribution policies while questioning what happened after farms and equipment changed ownership. Some comments also blamed former political leaders for creating expectations around government support and assistance.

However, another social media user challenged the argument raised by @merv by raising historical questions about business ownership. The comment suggested the debate was also connected to assets that some communities believe were previously taken from black citizens.

What the video below:

More stories involving spaza shops

Four Pakistani nationals who owned spaza shops in Tembisa were killed in a shooting in Kempton Park on Saturday evening.

South Africans were filmed helping a foreign shop owner pack up his spaza shop in Johannesburg.

A South African woman named Sbongi opened her own spaza shop and shared the milestone online.

Source: Briefly News