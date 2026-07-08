The Four of Us actress Sindi Dlathu has landed a role in Black Brain Pictures' upcoming TV show Umthetho

Dlathu will star opposite popular South African actors Molefi Monaisa, Obed Baloyi, Nunu Khumalo, and more

South Africans took to social media on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, to congratulate Dlathu on her new role

Actress Sindi Dlathu scores a role in Netflix's 'Umthetho'. Images: MzansiMagic and Sindi Dlathu

Source: Instagram

Former The River actress and producer Sindi Dlathu was praised on social media this week after landing a role in Netflix's upcoming drama series Umthetho.

Dlathu recently scored a role in Tshedza Pictures new TV show, The Four of Us, which replaced eTV's long-running soapie Scandal!

The fan-favourite actress sparked a debate online when she revealed why she doesn't share her personal life on social media.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed the actress's new role on his X account on Tuesday, 7 July 2026.

"First look at Sindi Dlathu’s new role in Black Brain Pictures’ upcoming eight-part drama series Umthetho. Adapted from the Brazilian Netflix series Brotherhood. Umthetho follows Mbali (Nqobile Nunu Khumalo), a public prosecutor who is forced to work with her brother, the leader of a ruthless prison syndicate, to protect their younger brother. Umthetho premieres on 14 August 2026, exclusively on Netflix," said McDonald.

In the upcoming drama series, the multi-award-winning actress portrays a prison warden.

South Africans comment on Dlathu's new role

@Lexxie_Du_Pont said:

"I like that she's rocking new hair. Allegedly, she likes making her own rules, like no artificial hair, no kissing, etc., when her character can benefit from those dynamics. This at least gives us hope that she can take direction. Maybe it will stretch her as an actress."

@quinton20670980 responded:

"Whether she is playing a beloved matriarch, a ruthless villain, or a cunning mastermind, Sindi Dlathu nails every character she touches! Her acting role is unmatched. Give her all the awards already!"

@MphikwaSbuda wrote:

"Barker Haines of a woman. Sindi, you kill every role you get... You make ukukhohlakala look real in acting!... Namanje yes yaaa!"

@_Palesamavuso said:

"I love this for her. I can’t wait to see this."

@hazey_minaj wrote:

"I love seeing her getting these gigs. I'm so excited for this!"

@sweet_kindboy responded:

"Her agency is working overtime."

@RealYenaLoyo reacted:

"Ngathi z'yakhiphalLana... Sobona khona, hope it's a 1-hour episode if it's just 8 parts at least."

@lati_mkh wrote:

"I love villain her."

@Dzumielv commented:

"Yoh iwig."

@mpho_khumalo1 replied:

"She looks like that other actress here…konje what her name is?"

Sindi Dlathu's lands a role in Netflix's 'Umthetho'. Images: 1MagicTheRiver and MzansiMagic

Source: Instagram

Sindi Dlathu pays tribute to Muvhango mom Cynthia Shange: "I could write a book about you"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Muvhango star Sindi Dlathu paid tribute to her on-screen mother, Cynthia Shange.

Dlathu and Shange portrayed the characters of Thandaza and MaNkosi on the cancelled SABC2 TV show.

Fans of the actresses took to Dlathu's social media post to comfort her on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News