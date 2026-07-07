Award-winning TV host Pearl Modiadie rarely shares pictures of her son, but when she does, she has the world in a collective aww

Pearl's son, Lewatle Olivier, was born on 18 September 2020 and is 5 years old

Sources say the father of Pearl's son is French businessman, Nathaniel Oppenheimer

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Pearl Modiadie and her son, Lewatle. Photos: @Pearl Modiadie

Source: Facebook

South African TV presenter, radio DJ, actress and producer Pearl Modiadie (38) welcomed her first son, Lewatle with Nathaniel Oppenheimer in 2020. She values her privacy but occasionally shares special family events on social media.

Pearl shared a rare glimpse of her child

On 6 July 2026, Pearl uploaded pictures of her 5-year-old son on social media. The post instantly garnered attention from thousands of fans as well as some South African celebrities.

Pearl Modiadie, who celebrated her 38th birthday in December 2025, wrote the caption:

"Ndibulel’ umdali Ngondipha wena"

Netflix star Amanda du-Pont, Katlego Lebogang and Pamela Mtanga are a few famous faces who added their love to the post.

Pamela Mtanga noted Lewatle's height and wrote:

"Mommy😍 he is so tall!"

Famous influencer Tshepi Vundla also commented:

"He is so grown 😍"

Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author, and retired Prima ballerina, Lorna Maseko, wrote:

"So cute 😍"

Katlego Lebogang and Amanda du-Pont left heart emojis for Pearl and Lewatle in the comments section.

See the Instagram post here.

Pearl Modiadie and her son Lewatle Olivier in 2026. Photos: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

More sweet mother and son moments

For Lewatle's 1st birthday in 2021, Pearl Modiadie shared a picture of the family. She captioned the post:

"We love you very much Lewatle, Happy 1st Birthday baby 🤍 18/09"

On Mother's Day, 11 May 2025, she uploaded photos on Instagram of Lewatle and wrote the caption:

"Lewatle la Mama, forever and always. I look at him — my Ocean, Lewatle laka, my entire world — I’m honoured to be your mom my boy and I’m reminded that even on the hardest days, I’ve been gifted with someone so pure, so full of life, love, and light."

She continued,

"I’m so grateful for my incredible support system - without them, I couldn’t be everything he needs and still pour into the parts of me that bring me joy - the parts of me that light up when I’m not just ‘mommy’. To all the moms… we are magic. We are strong, even when it feels like we’re juggling the world with tired hands sometimes. Here’s to us — the soft, the strong, the tired, the joyful, the messy, the powerful, the ones in heaven, the bonus moms, the fur moms 🤍 Happy Mother’s Day"

Pearl Modiadie, Nathaniel Oppenheimer and their son Lewatle. Photos: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

For Lewatle's 4th birthday on 18 September 2024, she posted on Instagram a series of photos and captioned the post:

"My darling Lewatle 🌊 Let your light illuminate the world, just as it has mine. You’re such a bright spark my pooks & I’m proud of you! Thank you for bringing joy, laughter and love in our lives. We love you endlessly ❤️ "

She continued,

"Happy 4th Birthday my boy 🎂✨ Never lose your curiosity about the world and most importantly, never stop giving mommy sweet little kisses and huggies ☺️ P.S: I live for our dance parties, you’re such a vibe!! 🕺🏽"

Who is Pearl Modiadie dating?

There have been rumours about Pearl and Nathaniel's split, but this has not officially been confirmed.

In 2024, the former Rhythm City actress Pearl Modiadie spent the Easter weekend with her son, Lewatle, and her baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer.

Fans expressed their admiration for the actress's parenting skills and encouraged a reconciliation with her former partner following her past relationship challenges.

Pearl Modiadie & Nathaniel Oppenheimer at the 18th Annual South African Film And Television Awards in Midrand on 26 October 2024. Photos: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images, @pearlmodadie/Facebook

Source: UGC

Pearl Modiadie's ex-fiance and a new bae

In more updates about Pearl Modiadie, Briefly News highlighted facts about Jordan Cohen's recent public appearance with a new romantic partner, shortly after his engagement to TV star Pearl Modiadie ended.

The shift in his personal life has ignited a wave of reactions from fans, with social media users sharing their thoughts on his new relationship and its implications.

Source: Briefly News