Former Rhythm City actress Pearl Modiadie recently responded to her fans' encouragement to reconcile with the father of her son

Modiadie shared photos of herself with her baby daddy, her son, and the rest of her family on social media over the Easter weekend

South Africans praised Modiadie for being a good mother and for co-parenting with her baby daddy, Nathaniel Oppenheimer

Pearl Modiadie shares photos of her Easter weekend with her baby daddy and son. Image: PearlModiadie

Source: Twitter

Radio and TV personality Pear Modiadie celebrated her Easter weekend with her son, Lewatle, her baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer, and the rest of her family.

Modiadie's fans encouraged her to get back together with her baby daddy after her failed relationship with her former fiancé, Jordan Cohen.

The actress revealed on her Instagram account on Sunday, 5 April 2026, that she spent her Easter weekend with her son, her family, and the father of her son.

"Easter weekend, 🐣 she captioned her post.

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Mzansi comments on the photos

Sdprissy_manzini said:

"I remember back in 2017, I auditioned for a presenter on Moja Love, and I said, 'sanibonani babukeli', my name is Pearl Modiadie”😂😂😂😂, and they responded saying I should have said my real name instead of using hers."😂😂😂😂."

Fionaobeng commented:

"But Pearl, you and your son's father, the chemistry is real, yaz, (hey). 🙌🔥🔥."

The actress Pearlmodiadie replied:

"@fionaobeng this has been our life for the past 5 years, my babe. We just co-parent well 🤍."

Miss_j_abbey said:

"Buyelanani bo," (Get back together).

Ms_tsengiwe wrote:

"@miss_j_abbey, like I was just saying hot udaddy no mommy😂."

__Nzwakazie reacted:

"@ms_tsengiwe, Mina ngithi vele ku njalo, (I believe they are together). They won’t tell us."

Tholakelebaloyi responded:

"Mama le Papa Lewatle❤️😍."

Zonkezake said:

"Enjoy your Easter weekend with the family, my babe❤️."

Pabi_gaby responded:

"My favourite family. ❤️❤️❤️ Y'all are beautiful 😍."

Measuretutti replied:

"I'm actually watching you on Redemption right now, you're killing the role."

Tertia_t commented:

"I love seeing you happy ❤️❤️."

Teezeesoul said:

"Family over everything 🔥🔥😍❤️."

dineo_molakeng wrote:

"The way I love Pearl, nina, (guys).💝🥺 Mam, your authenticity 🙌🔥."

ntokozozimuzimu said:

"Ncoo, you are so beautiful, Pearl, and stay as a sweet lady you are. Walk very high, my sweetheart, you are so intelligent. Keep up the good work, everything else will unfold in the good timing 🔥."

Mkhwanazi.Khethiwe wrote:

"I love you, Sisi, so dearly. Seeing you inspires me❤️."

Xolishezz replied:

"This place looks so ideal for a family day vibe❤️."

Elaborate_hotels responded:

"Gorgeous family!"

Emmahromerio reacted:

"Can my gorgeous power couple get back together, please?🔥🔥🔥"

Zodumo2081 said:

"Why are the pizza toppings vanishing like they owe someone money, while most of the base is just chilling there? 😂😂 I think I know exactly who eats pizza like that 👀."

Weirdchatswithpale replied:

"Baby daddiesand mamas must date each other! Imagine you are the girlfriend ei sana, no!"

Pearl Modiadie reacts to reconciliation with baby daddy messages. Image: PearlModiadie

Source: Instagram

Media personality Pearl Modiadie shows off her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Pearl Modiadie showed off her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the star posing with the handbag.

Many netizens were curious about how Modiadie could afford such an expensive luxury bag.

Source: Briefly News