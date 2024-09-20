Media personality Pearl Modiadie is a doting mother when her baby boy, Lewatle, celebrated his birthday

Lewatle turned 4 years old this week, and celebrating him, Pearl took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to him

Fans all joined in to celebrate Lewatle's birthday, and they penned adorable messages to him

Pearl Modiadie is a proud mother. The TV presenter's son Lewatle reached an epic milestone.

Pearl Modiadie hailed Lewatle as he turned 4 years old. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Pearl dedicates birthday post to her son

On Instagram recently, Pearl Modiadie posted an adorable picture of Lewatle and captioned a heartfelt letter stating that she is in awe at his personality.

"My darling Lewatle. Let your light illuminate the world, just as it has mine. You’re such a bright spark my pooks & I’m proud of you! Thank you for bringing joy, laughter and love into our lives. We love you endlessly. Happy 4th Birthday my boy. Never lose your curiosity about the world and most importantly, never stop giving mommy sweet little kisses and huggies."

Mzansi celebrates Lewatle on his birthday

nombusonation' said"

"Happy Birthday precious Lewatle! Hey usukhilisile mos friend! Kungek'dala he'll be making you breakfast in bed! Ukuzala uk'zelula angithi😄😁 Love and miss you both so so much! ❤️ @pearlmodiadie."

melzinbala mentioned:

"Four already?! Happy happy birthday to Lewatle! 🎈"

iamtshiamo_m said:

"I hope he is paying at least for the rates and taxes all grown up and cute . Happy Birthday young king."

takkies7 mentioned:

"Well done my gorgeous Pearl."

gomotsegang_m replied:

"No waaaaaaaaaay! He’s so grown hle! 😳 happy birthday Lewatle!"

gamuchiraia3 mentioned:

"Sharing the exact birthdate and year with my daughter..happy birthday Lewatle."

telletroliene responded:

"Enjoy and embrace those kisses and hugs while they are still there because they get less and less as they grow old. As a mom, you get used to them and end up begging for them. All you hear is, "Please, mom, I am going to my room 🙆🏼‍♀️🥹." Happy birthday to your cute boy."

