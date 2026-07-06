Ndiredi singer Simphiwe Dana recently sparked a debate on social media when she posted a photo of her daughter online

The songwriter shared on her social media accounts that her daughter recently turned 23

Fans of the musician and celebrity fans commented on her social media post and wished her daughter a happy birthday

Songwriter Simphiwe Dana wishes her daughter a happy 23rd birthday. Image: SimphiweDana

Source: Getty Images

Multi-award-winning singer Simphiwe Dana recently celebrated her daughter Zandisile's 23rd birthday on social media.

The Ndiredi hitmaker previously trended on social media when she received criticism from Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu when she shared her opinions on the afro chic hairstyle.

The singer shared a photo of her daughter on her Instagram account on Friday, 3 July 2026.

"She’s at the age I gave birth to her. I was 23. She’s now 23. She inspired my first album, Zandisile in a most profound way. I’m her cheerleader now. And with her spirit, I wouldn’t be surprised if she creates a shelter for those she deems are in need. And gets into foundations that help her people. Ndizele Bethunana," said the singer.

Dana also shared baby photos of her daughter on her Instagram account.

Social media users comment on the singer's post

Nwabisa_too said:

"The genetics of your ancestors are so strong! It looks like her portrait was pulled from an archive. So beautiful!"

Radio and TV personality Somizi wrote:

"Pretty and wise."

Smirazwidewalcott reacted:

"My late sister had that album. Anytime ngimkhumbule, I play a few songs from that Album. I guess you inspired her because she was 23 back then as well❤️❤️❤️🔥."

Sippingpinacolada responded:

"I thought this was you until I read the caption."

Candiceholgate wrote:

"Wow. She is your image 😍❤️."

Kanzikyesi said:

"She's stunning🥰."

Ayanda_ngcephe responded:

"She’s gorgeous and looks exactly like you!!🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Bmawethu said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter! I still remember my visit to your place years ago. I was collecting a wig for a patient, but we ended up having a conversation. You’re truly one of the most genuine."

Mpumie_motha responded:

"She is so beautiful😍."

Mandz_juleka reacted:

"Akamhle," 😍❤️ (She is beautiful).

Ts3pi wrote:

"She is so pretty🥰."

Nuk_17 replied:

"She is so beautiful, effortless, just like mommy ❤️🙌🔥."

Bongi_mbali said:

"She is very beautiful, just like you."

Moatlhodireginaldmofokeng reacted:

"What an inspiration, my musical icon. I wish others could learn and also extend a hand of mercy to the less privileged. God bless you for your efforts. Camaku 👏."

Ndilekapele88 said:

"Akasemhle ❤❤."

Mamabearbrownie responded:

"What a beauty 😍😍😍😍."

Akhaa__ reacted:

"Yenza njalo Zandisile 🥹."

_Uzoe_ wrote:

"How time flies, I fully remember you with a big belly 😍 your own twin."

Zolekaugs responded:

"Bantu Biko Street 👌🥰."

Mamsompisi said:

"Mzululwana ka MamuDana bethunana 😍."

Lebogang_moche replied:

"Ndizele bethunana” 🥺♥️."

Simphiwe Dana celebrates her daughter's birthday. Images: SimphiweDana

Source: Instagram

Simphiwe Dana questions Freshlyground’s viability without former lead singer Zolani Mahola

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Simphiwe Dana publicly said she doubts Freshlyground could succeed without Zolani Mahola.

The remarks followed the band’s comeback with Jabula, their first single in seven years and their first with new singer Mbali Makhoba.

Fan reactions were split, with some agreeing with her while others accused her of dismissing emerging black female artists.

Source: Briefly News