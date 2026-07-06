MacG's wife, Naledi Monamodi, stunned social media users over the weekend when she showed off her dance moves at this year's Durban July

A video of Monamodi having a great time was shared on social media on Sunday, 5 July 2026

Podcast and Chill fans and South Africans commented on the viral video over the weekend

SA reacts to a video of MacG's wife, Naledi, dancing at the Durban July. Image: MacgUnleashed

Source: Twitter

Award-winning podcaster MacG Mukwevho's wife, Naledi Monamodi, was recently spotted dancing at the 2026 Durban July after party.

The YouTuber previously sparked a debate on social media when he got candid about paying lobola for his wife, Naledi Monamodi.

Social media user @Masnackz shared a video of MacG's wife on his X account on Sunday, 5 July 2026, dancing at the popular event.

"Naledi, MacG's wife at the Durban July after party," he captioned the clip.

Fans of the podcast shared that MacG was by Naledi's side at the event, after spotting a hand on her waist while she was dancing in the video.

South Africans comment on the video

@gosiame_xo replied:

"I miss her on YT, what a gorgeous, gorgeous Tswana girl."

@vumabalandafr said:

"He pulled a great one here."

@Sibu_Gwarube replied:

"She’s gorgeous, sana."

@Setsibakax wrote:

"She is not a slay queen, and MacG controls her."

@KkMkhathin60828 responded:

"To think he made her sleep in the same bed as himself and another chick who had rocked up unannounced."

@bab_hlabisa said:

"He took the finest one and called it a day."

@ketshedile_ wrote:

"Ngwanyana wa Motswana. So beautiful," (A beautiful Motswana woman).

@Manthwesheng_ replied:

"I remember the timeline saying she is ugly and trying to drag her."

@Nonny____m responded:

"She's so gorgeous, it's my first time seeing her."

@chipunzaamandat said:

"Hand placement phakama Mukwevho."

@mdingi_lumka reacted:

"What the heck is she wearing? Did she miss the memo?"

@zinhlebliss wrote:

"There's no need for him to do this; everyone knows she's yours."

@Nakhokonke1zn replied:

"Okay, she’s a 10."

@Hermanvenwalt said:

"Mfano khale a tshwara ditshipi strong. His game e (is) strong."

@BaneoTax reacted:

"Mosadi wa Motswana omonntle," (A beautiful Motswana woman).

@cryptoyolo90999 wrote:

"She’s South African. That’s standard."

@makhemap290 said:

"MacG grabbed a bonus here."

@LushIceBabe commented:

"This one takes all the sh*t from MacG cause of imali," (money).

@TshegoRamadie responded:

"What a face!? She’s gorgeous!"

@SitholeZamajobe reacted:

"She's gorgeous."

@Karabo1655972 wrote:

"MacG has won in life."

@MacDre_01 reacted:

"MacG is marking his territory."

@SuzanSithole2 said:

"He's like yea that's mine."

MacG's wife, Naledi, shows off her dance skills at the Durban July. Images: Macgunleashed and JoyZelda

Source: UGC

MacG finally explains why his wife, Naledi Monamodu, rejected his past proposals

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that MacG lifted the lid on his marriage and gave fans a glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Naledi Monamodu.

During a viral interview, the controversial podcaster was placed in the hot seat to share the real reason his wife initially refused to marry him.

Fans gathered in the comment section to admire the podcaster's insightful interview and honesty in his answers.

Source: Briefly News