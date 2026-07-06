A video of Nadia Nakai sneaking up on DJ Maphorisa at Afronation recently caused a buzz on social media

Amapiano musician and producer DJ Maphorisa was spotted performing at the popular event this year

South Africans on social media commented on the viral clip of Nakai with Maphorisa on Sunday, 5 July 2026

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SA reacts to a video of Nadia Nakai and DJ Maphorisa partying at Afronation. Images: NadiaNakai

Source: Instagram

Talented Hip-Hop rapper and content creator Nadia Nakia was spotted at Afronation with DJ Maphorisa over the weekend.

Maphorisa, who was added to this year's lineup at Afronation recently, trended online when he recreated the Shabang Dance.

The Zimbabwe-born rapper, who previously received criticism for her comments about her late boyfriend AKA, was also seen with Zee Nxumalo.

Social media user VillageGuluva shared a clip on his X account of the rapper and music producer at Afronation.

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Social media users comment on the Nakai and Maphorisa's video

@bussdownthoti said:

"The way he rubbed her. That’s that friendzone hug Phori ke tsotsi."

@makuwaza_silas wrote:

"Don't believe in coincidence."

@Cebe_Lihle23 responded:

"This outfit is so cute! Nadia Nakai looks so good in it."

@That_Barsie reacted:

"The most 'we're just friends' hug I've ever seen."

@respect_jo43589 replied:

"Bo Maphorisa ba tlaletse ke banyana, they are just throwing themselves at him."

@topdeckgent responded:

"Why are they acting like they don’t see each other at home?"

@Mr_LiverpoolX wrote:

"There's nothing wrong here. Omkhaya (the homies) is happy to see each other in a foreign land."

@Ramafoosa commented:

"And they are not illegal immigrants there."

@RealVee1705 wrote:

"Maphorisa doesn’t play with these huns."

@GlorMazibuko said:

"She's happy to see him."

@Ndaba_2025 wrote:

"I hope he gets her, 'What happens in Portugal stays in Portugal'."

@FrankMMuller replied:

"Naaa maan phaki this 1 she like drama demet."

@ProTwoolz asked:

"Can someone tell why Phoris stocks are up all of the sudden?"

@noxy_zondo asked:

"Is she expecting?"

@ThobelaniS95721 said:

"Toss right now."

@Sli_Simelane responded:

"This is so unnecessary, and the bowing makes it worse."

@TshephoSes reacted:

"South African celebs have no options but to rotate the same girls for sphanana."

@megansiyamuller wrote:

"Why is she always so so forward, mara (but) bathoong eeeeh."

@The_Villager_In responded:

"Phori’s right hand was doing the talking. When you know, you know."

@VendaVendor reacted:

"Wa mmatla. She’s onto him."

@KganakgaTh2619 said:

"I really have a soft spot for Nadia after what happened with AKA, seeing her smile will forever warm my heart."

A video of Nadia Nakai and DJ Maphorisa at Afronation gets SA talking. Images: DJMaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai claps back at Prince Kaybee over spicy Toss joke

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media was buzzing over producer Prince Kaybee's comments on rapper Nadia Nakai's latest post.

The DJ and music producer made a spicy joke about Nadia's rumoured romance with Toss; however, she neither caught the joke nor found it funny and served an unexpected jab.

The exchange between the popular DJ and rapper ignited a spirited debate in the comment section about boundaries.

Source: Briefly News