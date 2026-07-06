Legendary actress and dancer Thembi Seete sparked a debate on social media when photos of her Durban July outfit trended online

Seete was spotted in a lime suit, a cowboy hat, while posing next to her, a horse in the viral photo

South Africans on social media commented on the musician's attire on Sunday, 5 July 2026

Thembi Seete's outfit at the Durban July trends. Image: ThembiSeete

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actress and musician Thembi Seete's outfit at this year's Durban July received mixed reviews over the weekend.

Seete previously trended on social media when she showed off her hot body in a swimsuit.

Social media user @JayFromVenda shared photos on his X account of the actress at the Durban July.

"Poor horse was probably wondering why the lettuce kept moving," he captioned the post.

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Social media users comment on the photos

@duma_noluthando said:

"It's beautiful on a good summer day."

@_asemahle_n replied:

"Thembi Seete is getting finer as she gets older."

@BarryothXiluva reacted:

"No efforts whatsoever."

@BokangThole commented:

"Ene ke cabbage ka nnete yoh!" (And she's dressed like a cabbage for real).

@ResaletengT replied:

"Lettuce, Somizi must never design anything anymore."

@SenorTonka reacted:

"Was the theme cowboy hats? I saw the guy whose face looks like a car, and Sol with them, too."

@Lu_theriver said:

"Cabbage? What's the theme? Ooh, she makes everything look beautiful."

@keMlindelo wrote:

"Being a celebrity is not an easy job. Do you decide on what to wear, or does someone suggest it for you?"

@_butilebo responded:

"Are you suggesting that horses are dumb?"

@bamise_sodunke reacted:

"The horse was fighting every instinct not to take a bite....with that outfit, she definitely knew the jokes were coming."

@Innocentdean1 wrote:

"The level of creativity on this app is amazing because who would have thought of this?"

@Biscotti_MKK responded:

"I've always liked lettuce. I could snack on it all day."

@mshikaslindile commented:

"Guys, can you see what I'm seeing? Alikho ryt guys, ayikho yin isick leave for them. Nice outfit, ma Seete. Ngathi belikhala."

@karndocian said:

"Fine wine ke uThembi. No crumbs in sight ."

@MrMakhekhe wrote:

"This is the one person who doesn't age stru," (for real).

@KkMkhathin60828 responded:

"Of course, she’s going to wear a lime outfit in 2026."

@keMlindelo commented:

"Being a celebrity is not an easy job. Do you decide on what to wear, or does someone suggests for you?"

@vumabalandafr replied:

" The horse keeps wondering how come the lettuce is longer today."

@TheJustCaused said:

"I guess the horse just has no appetite."

Mzansi is perplexed by Thembi Seete's attire at the Durban July. Image: Thembi Seete

Source: UGC

SA reacts to blogger's claims that former Gomora stars Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva are dating in real life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleges that award-winning actors Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva are in a relationship.

The former Gomora actors and content creators previously played husband and wife, Gladys and Melusi, in the popular telenovela.

South Africans on social media commented on the blogger's claims over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News