Popular South African blogger Musa Khawula alleges that actors Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva are in a relationship

The former Gomora actors previously played husband and wife, Gladys and Melusi on the popular telenovela

South Africans on social media commented on Khawula's claims over the weekend

Blogger Musa Khawula alleges that 'Gomora' actors Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva are an item. Image: Itu_Nadia

Source: Twitter

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula surprised South Africans over the weekend when he claimed that former Gomora actors Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva are an item.

Khawula also claimed in November 2024 that Xaluva and Seete, who played a husband and wife in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Gomora, previously dated.

The former Zone 14 actress was previously linked to Limpopo-born businessman Collen Mashawana, with whom she has a son.

The celebrity blogger revealed on his X account on Saturday, 14 March 2026, that the actors are secretly dating.

"Thembi Seete's secret boyfriend Zolisa Xaluva at the premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man in Johannesburg; South Africa," said Khawula.

South Africans react to the blogger's claims

@Luhlelo22 said:

"Give us all the details, your source, and where you saw them together."

@_officialMoss reacted:

"Haibo, Chomi, I thought they were just acting there, ko (at) Gomora?"

@vuyo_thabethe wrote:

"They took this acting thing very seriously."

@its_khumo responded:

"Isn’t she older than him? I don't know but what a weird couple."

@mrloveness replied:

"Isn't Thembi Seete married? I mean, she's too old for the vat and sit and sneaking around like a teenager."

@EmmiieTLO said:

"Guess it’s no longer a secret since you know Chommy."

@_ayanda_sengane replied:

"Thembi is lucky, man; this is everyone's crush."

@SivuMtumezi said:

"Musa Khawula has a secret server out there sending him everyone's private life - no one is spared."

@LilaSonga responded:

"They were acting as Musa."

@MazwiZuma replied:

"With so many younger options."

@MzansiCook wrote:

"Dating each other these days is unpredictable."

@zobaphi4 reacted:

"I wonder who told you all these secrets about celebrities."

@Ndi__Muhali responded:

"Ow, this ain’t a secret."

@Politicalpotion said:

"Where is the baby daddy, Collen Mashawana?"

@sandile_gqoboka wrote:

"Did they not act together as partners?"

@elonjohnson1639 wrote:

"Thembi has gone for younger ones."

@Cmbo97 reacted:

"I thought my goat would like them younger."

@Zamagebe_21175 replied:

"They make a good couple, if that’s true, and then where’s baby daddy wadi RDP house?"

Musa Khawula claims 'Gomora' actors Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva are dating. Image: ThembiSeete

Source: UGC

Thembi Seete’s baby daddy Collen Mashawana is reportedly linked to R60 million contract

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo-born businessman Collen Mashawana had social media talking on Monday, 11 August 2025, when he was accused of financing IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka’s mansion with a portion of the R60 million tender.

The businessman, who was married to actress Lerato Moloi and has sons with actresses Lerato Moloi and Thembi Seete, denied any involvement in a statement on social media.

South Africans and fans of the businessman took to social media on Monday, 11 August 2025, to lambast the popular Gauteng-based businessman.

Source: Briefly News