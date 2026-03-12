The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) have confirmed that Sipho Alphi and Anele Mdoda will host this year's ceremony

This comes after the awards postponed the 2025 ceremony to March 2026

South Africans commented on the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) postponement of the awards

Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi and Anele Mdoda to host SAFTAs.

Award-winning content creator Sipho Alphi Mkwanazi had social media buzzing this week when he bagged a South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) hosting role alongside radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda.

The SAFTAs made headlines in 2025 when they postponed the ceremony to this year (March 2026.

Mkhwanazi previously impressed South Africans on social media when he opened up about his major insecurity in an interview.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, that Mkhwanazi will co-host the ceremony with Mdoda over the weekend.

"Popular digital content creator, known for his viral videos, Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, is set to co-host the @SAFTAs_1 alongside Anele Mdoda-Mgudlwa this Saturday in Midrand. The event will be televised live on SABC2 and Mzansi Magic," he wrote.

South Africans react to Alphi and Mdoda's latest gig

@philani_donald replied:

"I respect Sipho, but this is a terrible pair. They could have paired Anele with Kat, then Sipho with Pamela."

@Sunflowerreal responded:

"Alphi is growing to greatness. It is so beautiful to watch."

@DJMaverickZA wrote:

"I would have loved Anele to do this alone. She's a powerhouse and definitely doesn't need a co-host."

@LusandaBot41057 reacted:

"Ay, this guy was never talented or at least in that part. I don't find him funny, and his voice is so small, ay."

@bethelZETO responded:

"Whoever will be watching... I feel pity for them. Both boring!"

@bethelZETO wrote:

"Media darling? I feel pity for whoever will be watching."

@Jay_koke said:

"The biggest night in South African TV is almost here. The South African Film and Television Awards return for SAFTAs 19 with @Anele and Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi hosting. Expect laughs, big wins, and a celebration of Mzansi storytelling. #SAFTAs19."

@j_nthato reacted:

"Anele Mdoda is a brand. I know she’s happily married, but..."

@_iamTeezaKF responded:

"The was a time when awards were so important to a point, you would hear about them the whole week, but these days, aowa hle we need to do better as a country, congrats to Sesi Anele."

@Reynald_Mzk_Rbs wrote:

"Finally, a proper host and not their recurring SABC 3 people."

@bethelZETO said:

"I so feel pity for whoever will be watching."

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda bags a SAFTAs hosting role with Sipho Alphi.

Anele Mdoda reacts to Trevor Noah hosting the Grammys for the 6th time

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda commented on her friend, Trevor Noah, bagging the 2026 Grammy Awards hosting gig.

PopPulse confirmed on social media that the multi-award-winning emcee and podcaster will host for the last time this year.

The popular South African media personality has been hosting the awards ceremony since 2021.

