South African content creator Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi revealed that his voice used to be a major insecurity for him

Speaking in a recent interview, Mkhwanazi shared how his first video went viral, later forcing him to use his voice more often than he was initially prepared to

His message resonated deeply with fans who've watched him grow over the years and celebrated his journey

Alphi Mkhwanazi spoke about his biggest insecurity. Images: alphi_sipho

TikTok comedian and content creator Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi recently opened up about his longtime insecurity: his voice.

The beloved funnyman and reality TV host, famous for his infectious humour and relatable skits, sat down on the Relebogile Mabotja Podcast on Friday, 5 December 2025, to share an in-depth look into his career and journey.

Alphi spoke to Relebogile about how he started his career in content creation, which, unless you're Khaby Lame, requires creators to speak to drive their message. He revealed that he was deeply insecure about his high-pitched voice, which contrasts with his masculine exterior.

"When I enter a room, you see this beard and this little pot belly, and then I start speaking, and then suddenly everyone starts to look around."

The Smoke and Mirrors actor shared that he never expected to be an internet celebrity, revealing that one of his videos, which he only published on WhatsApp to entertain his close contacts, was saved, posted on TikTok and became a viral hit.

Alphi said it was from that moment that his friends nudged him to record more videos, "Just do it," and the rest is history.

Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi revealed that he has always been insecure about his high-pitched voice. Image: alphi_sipho

Famous for his character as Mam Sbosh, Alphi is loved for his ability to capture the essence of South African mothers in his skits, and it's this talent that has helped many people find humour in everyday struggles.

Watch Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi's interview below.

Mzansi shows love to Alphi Mkhwanazi

Fans gathered in the comment section to admire and praise Alphi's journey. Read some of their messages below.

beckyphala5436 reflected:

"Sometime during the thick of Covid-19, I met Sipho at a time when he was spokesperson for SANParks. From the onset, he was so warm and with a lot of humility, such a joy to witness."

sibusisosibiya4858 commented:

"Yoo, mara, this guy, maan. He's so funny without even trying."

lunathimpongoshe4017 said:

"I met Alphi at my brother's wedding. This dude is God's gift, so much light."

lovenessmhlanga1276 wrote:

"The way I adore Alphi, so unbelievable. I follow you on TikTok, very entertaining. May God bless you immensely."

pulengtsotetsi3795 added:

"Sipho is such a vibe! He was born for this."

thatoleokaoke1230 responded:

"The best to ever do it, fly high, you deserve all of this as the hard worker you are."

