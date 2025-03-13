South African famous TikTok content creator Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi recently bagged a new gig

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Alphi is a host of a new reality show called Stina

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the famous TikToker bagging a new gig

TikToker Alphi Mkhwanazi bagged a new hosting gig. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Our very famous funny TikTok content creator Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi has bagged yet another deal for himself and we couldn't be more proud.

Alphi Mkhwanazi to host new reality show Stina

This is a good year for the South African content creator Sipho Mkhwanazi as he recently bagged a new TV host gig on Mzansi Magic.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the exciting news about Mkhwanazi's new gig on his Twitter (X) page. Mphela also mentioned that the reality show Alphi will be hosting is called Stina, which will premiere on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 on Tuesdays from April 2025.

"CASTING NEWS: Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi hosts new show Alphi is the host of the new reality show called Stina. The show will air on Tuesdays on Mzansi Magic from April."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Alphi bagging new gig

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the famous TikToker bagging a new gig. Some were happy for the star and others weren't. Here's what they had to say:

@sontondlovu wrote:

"Oh man, I could cry now. So happy for my guy @alphi_sipho. This is so big for him."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Alphi has that rich aunt voice. Congratulations to him."

@Chirukacolly responded:

"He has connections but zero talent."

@_iamTeezaKF replied:

"I still say Mzansi Magic saw that Moja love is making money with this shows they decided to jump ship talk about sell out."

@MzuraVanie commented:

"His voice is so annoying."

