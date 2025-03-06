After two decades in the entertainment industry, Sthandwa Nzuza lands her first role as a TV presenter on Molao O Reng

Nzuza acknowledged the challenge of shifting from radio to television but relishes the task

She hinted at a potential return to acting but kept details of the project that she's working on under wraps

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sthandwa Nzuza secured her first TV presenting gig on Moja Love. Image: sithandwa_nzuza

Source: Instagram

Media personality Sthandwa Nzuza has bagged her first gig as a TV presenter, marking a milestone in her illustrious career spanning two decades.

The Durban-born media personality had only appeared on the small screen in popular primetime shows but had never hosted a TV show.

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Sthandwa Nzuza lands Moja Love gig

Now, Nzuza, who became a household name at Ukhozi FM, has secured her first gig as the presenter of Molao O Reng, which premiers on Moja Love on Thursday, 6 March at 5 pm.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Nzuza highlighted the challenge of transitioning from radio to TV. She explained that although she has appeared on TV as an actress, being a presenter is a new challenge.

"Those who loved me on radio will now see my face. It’s a great challenge to be a TV presenter. I’m just presenting, not acting, where I portray characters," she said.

Sthandwa Nzuza shares what viewers can expect on 'Molao O Reng'

Sthandwa Nzuza also told viewers what they can expect from Molao O Reng, which will air every Thursday on Moja Love at 5 pm.

The educational show will bring together a panel of legal experts who will provide advice on various topics. To ensure that every South African language is catered for, the legal experts will speak in their mother tongue while Nzuza speaks in Zulu.

"The show will have a panel of lawyers giving advice. I will speak in Zulu, and others in their languages," she said.

Sthandwa Nzuza shares the challenges of transitioning from radio to TV. Image: sithandwa_nzuza

Source: Instagram

Looking ahead, Sthandwa, the former Uzalo and DurbanGen actress, hinted that she may star in a new film soon. She remained tight-lipped about the details of the project.

"I feel like TV loves me. In TV acting, there's something I'm busy with, but I can't talk about it yet," said Sthandwa.

When asked if she would return to the airwaves, Sthandwa Nzuza said:

"I believe everything has its time. I'm not rushing. I'll be back on radio when it’s the right time."

Xolani Khumalo bags gig with City of Johannesburg

Meanwhile, former Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo has netizens talking after it was confirmed that he bagged a gig with the City of Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg’s MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku confirmed that Xolani Khumalo is under contract.

According to Tshwaku, Khumalo played a crucial role in the city's raid on Wednesday, 5 March, which culminated in the arrest of a drug dealer in Hillbrow.

Ashley Ogle co-hosts 'The Midday Connexion' on Gagasi FM

Briefly News previously reported that former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle had her first stint as a radio presenter on Tuesday, 4 March.

Netizens were overjoyed when Ashley co-hosted The Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Source: Briefly News