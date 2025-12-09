Cyan Boujee opened up about her true feelings about influencer and content creator Dominic Zaca

In one of her latest YouTube videos, a preview surfaced where Cyan seemingly revealed that she's not fond of Zaca, igniting a firestorm of reactions

Online users came in guns blazing, criticising the YouTuber, while others admired her authenticity

Cyan Boujee seemingly threw shade at Dominic Zaca. Images: cyan.boujee24, zaca_dominic

Source: Instagram

Online users suspect that there's tension brewing in the world of content creation after Cyan Boujee made her feelings known about fellow influencer Dominic Zaca.

The controversial YouTuber recently collaborated in a video with Lasizwe Dambuza, including dance clips and an impromptu cooking session, where she revealed that she does not like Zaca.

The video, which was posted on Cyan's TikTok page on Friday, 5 December 2025, saw Cyan and Lasizwe in a kitchen preparing a meal through lighthearted chats.

In one of the cutaways, Lasizwe is heard mentioning Dominic Zaca, emphasising how her career blew up in a short space of time, only for Cyan to turn the conversation around.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I don't even like her."

Cyan Boujee seemingly stated that she dislikes Dominic Zaca. Images: cyan.boujee24, zaca_dominic

Source: Instagram

However, it's clear that the video was manipulated to make it seem as though it was a jab directed at Zaca, seeing that Cyan's statement was also a cutaway and not an authentic response to Lasizwe's initial point about Dominic, who has become one of the most-loved queer content creators in South Africa.

She is an activist and reality TV personality, known for her bold fashion choices and for being a voice for marginalised groups. Dominic has built a vast online community of millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok, using her platform to share relatable content.

In the comment section, Cyan revealed that the clip was part of a complete YouTube video, which has yet to premiere and would hopefully bring clarity to her statement, which already ignited a firestorm of reactions.

Though misconstrued, it's clear that the intention was to drive engagement, and it truly paid off.

Watch Cyan Boujee and Lasizwe's video below.

Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's comment

Social media went up in flames as online users discussed Cyan Boujee's statement. Read some of their comments below.

Mesmerizing_opal was confused:

"Did I hear correctly? Lasizwe: "Dominic!!" Cyan: "I don't even like her."?

Gontse Nomathemba Sibanda wrote:

"Dominic catching strays."

Queen Shay wrote:

"Mara Cyan, I love your authenticity. Don't lose it."

CHANTY 😁😊 was confused:

"Did I hear Cyan say she doesn't like Domn?"

𝕬𝕹𝕰𝕷𝕰 💕🫧 wrote:

"I can foresee the havoc this video is going to cause. Ohh, she’s coming!"

🫧Nomhle🫧 admired Cyan Boujee:

"Cyan doesn’t like Dominic, but she still used the correct pronouns. I love that because not everyone will like you, but she's still using the correct pronouns. Okay, I love Cyan even more now."

Cyan Boujee shares gig guide

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's impressive gig guide.

The influencer-turned-DJ inspired fans and followers with her fully booked festive schedule, and many supporters expressed admiration for her.

Source: Briefly News