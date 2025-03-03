Thembi Seete joined the Kusho Bani dance challenge and shared a clip on TikTok flaunting her white outfit

The clip of the former Idols SA judge was reshared on X, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

This is not the first time the musician has joined a dance challenge, having previously joined the Biri Marung challenge twice

Thembi Seete sparked mixed reactions after showing off her outfit on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Veteran media personality Thembi Seete recently received mixed reviews after sharing a video of herself flaunting her white outfit. The Boom Shaka group member was previously dragged after she shared a video of her twerking on stage.

Thembi Seete joins 'Kusho Bani' dance challenge

Thembi Seete joined the Kusho Bani dance challenge and shared a video of herself showing her all white outfit. The video, which was originally shared on TikTok by the actress, was reshared on X (formerly Twitter) by social media user MDNNews.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Thembi Seete showing off her outfit

In the comments, a section of netizens gushed over Thembi Seete’s timeless beauty, while others slammed her hoping onto dance challenges and chasing clout on social media. Here are some of the comments:

@BBK29_ declared:

"’Stay away from older woman’. Look at older woman😌😌😌😌😌I'm never staying away from them, NEVER, not in this lifetime 🤧🤧🤧”

@benmadiba1 said:

“She doesn't wanna grow up this one. Her peers are at graduation ceremonies congratulating their kids' archivements. She's forever on social media competing beauty with young stars.”

@2laniAfrika reminisced:

“When I was in grade 1 we had a talent showcase we sang Boom Shaka songs in 1998. She still looked the same neh bruh this woman is immortal.”

@imvee_mk explained:

“She is in arts industry. She sells an image. She has to stay visible to remain relevant. Social media posts are a great marketing tool. The more you trend, the more your name remains on the radar, the more work u get. This is not a midlife crisis. Judge less, learn more!”

@SiBS_Q said:

“She wants to fit everywhere 🙆🏽‍♂️ nkosi yam!!”

@Jessica_Rarah highlighted:

“I refuse to be a hot, independent cougar in my 40s without a man. When the kids are out the house, it probably gets lonely. You only go to work, travel alone, post on social media or contact a ben10 to crack your back occasionally since your peers are all married. 😣”

Thembi Seete sparks mixed reactions after flaunting her outfit. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Thembi Seete attempts the 'Biri Marung' dance challenge twice

This is not the first time Thembi Seete has set tongues wagging after joining a dance challenge.

In December 2024, Thembi joined the Biri Marung dance challenge twice. The clips of the former Idols SA judge left South Africans divided. While the first clip had fans gushing over her ageless beauty, the second clip had netizens dragging her dance moves and likening her style to a Terminator or Robocop.

Thembi Seete stuns in swimsuit during family outing

Briefly News previously reported that Thembi Seete sent temperatures rising on social media after sharing pictures in a swimsuit.

The actress and musician flaunted her well-toned physique in an orange swimsuit during a family outing at Sun City.

