The South African media personality Thembi Seete took this too far this time around

A video of the Boom Shaka group member twerking on stage went viral on social media

Many netizens weren't impressed by her dance moves as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong! Thembi Seete never ceases to amaze us on social media with her dance moves.

Recently, the former Idols SA judge found herself being judged and dragged on social media for her recent video of her twerking on stage during her performance with her Boom Shaka group members.

The video, which seemed to have been taken during an event that Metro FM hosted, was shared by an online user, @Am_Blujay, which quickly went viral on social media.

The video was captioned:

"There is no single Boom Shaka song that requires her to do all that."

Thembi Seete fails to impress netizens with her twerking

Many netizens weren't impressed by the video of Seete twerking on stage, as some thought that she took things too far. Here's what they had to say:

@EvansMathibe said:

"Is Thembi Seete trapped in a Boom Shaka loop? It feels like she's stuck in that era."

@Liihlendimande wrote:

"When I saw this video, I said the same thing; I think she wants to prove a point that she still got it."

@__T_touch commented:

"She took it too far here."

@Ngoasheng247 responded:

"Back when you were still in Zimbabwe, Boom Shaka had many fast dance music and moves, and those were some of their trademarks. Watch videos of songs like Cwala, Free and the song MAKWEREKWERE to know how fast paced their music was."

@ZNonjiji replied:

"I love her so much but I feel like the dance was unnecessary."

Boom Shaka celebrates Lebo Mathosa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Boom Shaka celebrating Lebo Mathosa's birthday.

The late singer's bandmates took to their social media page to honour her life and legacy, saying they miss her dearly.

