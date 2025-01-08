Netizens Unimpressed by Video of Thembi Seete Twerking on Stage: “She Took It Too Far Here”
- The South African media personality Thembi Seete took this too far this time around
- A video of the Boom Shaka group member twerking on stage went viral on social media
- Many netizens weren't impressed by her dance moves as they flooded the comment section with their reactions
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Bathong! Thembi Seete never ceases to amaze us on social media with her dance moves.
Recently, the former Idols SA judge found herself being judged and dragged on social media for her recent video of her twerking on stage during her performance with her Boom Shaka group members.
The video, which seemed to have been taken during an event that Metro FM hosted, was shared by an online user, @Am_Blujay, which quickly went viral on social media.
The video was captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"There is no single Boom Shaka song that requires her to do all that."
Thembi Seete fails to impress netizens with her twerking
Many netizens weren't impressed by the video of Seete twerking on stage, as some thought that she took things too far. Here's what they had to say:
@EvansMathibe said:
"Is Thembi Seete trapped in a Boom Shaka loop? It feels like she's stuck in that era."
@Liihlendimande wrote:
"When I saw this video, I said the same thing; I think she wants to prove a point that she still got it."
@__T_touch commented:
"She took it too far here."
@Ngoasheng247 responded:
"Back when you were still in Zimbabwe, Boom Shaka had many fast dance music and moves, and those were some of their trademarks. Watch videos of songs like Cwala, Free and the song MAKWEREKWERE to know how fast paced their music was."
@ZNonjiji replied:
"I love her so much but I feel like the dance was unnecessary."
Boom Shaka celebrates Lebo Mathosa
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Boom Shaka celebrating Lebo Mathosa's birthday.
The late singer's bandmates took to their social media page to honour her life and legacy, saying they miss her dearly.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za