Thembi Seete Stuns in Swimsuit During Outing With Son Dakalo, SA React: “You Are a Living Unicorn”
- Thembi Seete recently stole the spotlight with her stunning figure during a family outing at Sun City
- Known for her ageless beauty and eccentric style, the actress and musician flaunted her toned physique in an orange swimsuit while wishing her fans a Happy New Year
- Social media users showered Thembi with praise, admiring her timeless beauty and fitness, with many highlighting her as a living unicorn
Thembi Seete appears to be defying time itself! The actress and musician recently stole the spotlight, flaunting her stunning figure during a fun family day out with her son, Dakalo.
Thembi Seete might be butchering the Biri Marung dance challenge, but she remains one of South Africa's hottest celebrities. Known for her eccentric outfits that have earned her the title of most stylish celeb, the actress recently flaunted her toned physique in a stunning orange swimsuit.
The Boom Shaka band member took to her Instagram page to wish her fans a happy new year and also give them a sneak peek of what she did during her visit to the iconic Sun City alongside her son Dakalo and other family members. She wrote:
"May this year be your best one 🙏🏾❤️ first Sunday 2025."
Fans can't get enough of Thembi Seete's looks
Social media users admitted that the former Gomora actress still got it. Many showered her with praise for her ageless beauty.
@gogodineondlanzi said:
"Happiest new year ❤️❤️❤️ to you and beloved family."
@buhlesamuels commented:
"You are a living Unicorn🦄! 😍🔥😍🔥How grown is D! 🥹🥰😍"
@_sthembile_dlamini wrote:
"The importance of being active and taking care of our bodies🔥🔥🔥 look at her 😍🔥"
@mabelsithebe shared:
"❤️❤️Bathathe baby girl. Your beauty is amazing. Stay smart and God bless 🔥"
@i_mthiya added:
"Ahhh bafana, 😢 Thembi my crush since I was 12 and still there in my early 30's."
Thembi Seete's superb suit turns heads
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that entertainment royalty Thembi Seete almost blinded the masses with her pink sequined tailored suit. She wore this impeccably designed outfit at the 2024 Feather Awards at 1 Fox, Johannesburg.
Thembi Seete has most certainly solidified herself as a legend in the entertainment industry. If she's not captivating us on screen with her acting talent, she's slaying those threads on the red carpets.
