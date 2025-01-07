A content creator shared a celebratory video of himself being crowned Mr Omaramba 2024 at a popular North West resort, showcasing the poolside ceremony complete with a sash

The footage captured at Omaramba Holiday Resort & Conference Centre reveals the continuation of their traditional year-end pageant festivities, bringing joy to social media users

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with some planning their next visit while others expressed surprise at the ongoing tradition of resort pageants

A man posted a video of himself winning the Mr Omarama title at a local resort recently that went viral on TikTok. Images: @thejonathanvdw

Source: TikTok

Content creator @thejonathanvdw had viewers glued to their screens when he shared a video of his crowning moment at Omaramba Holiday Resort.

In the clip, the content creator, known for his fun-filled posts with his girlfriend and friends, showed off his new title.

Mr Omaramba 2024's special moment

The TikTok video captured the new Mr Omaramba strutting his stuff around the poolside, flexing his muscles for the camera before heading to the stage. The crowd went wild as he received his winner's sash, with the second and third-place winners joining him for the celebration.

The resort, located just 90km from Pretoria near Buffelspoort Dam, hosted the pageant as part of its year-end celebrations. Known for its holiday vibes, Omaramba offers everything from chalets to camping spots, plus entertainment like their famous Monster-Slide and mini-golf.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@Kylie joked:

"Bruh I wanna live in Orania."

@Innocent...🇿🇦 expressed excitement:

"I'm the next Mr Omaramba, I'm applying for this year."

@B33KAY ✝️ wrote with laughing emojis:

"I wanna go but I'll need at least 2 Witnesses 😭😭"

@itskarabo gushed:

"I'm there. Thank you for the new vacation spot 😍 siyeza🫶🏽"

@kolesmith promised:

"we are coming to Celebrate with you guys next year December, angeke nje we will be there 😏"

@Hunter76GST shared:

"Didn't know they still did these things nowadays 🥰🥰"

@silent appreciated:

"The place is nice and beautiful. Nice to see that events like this are still taking place❤️👍🏻"

Other resort stories making waves

Drama unfolded at an Orkney resort when three suspects appeared in court after allegedly assaulting the owner during a scuffle over a hookah pipe on December 16.

Sun City Resort faced nature's fury as heavy rains and thundershowers caused significant damage, with fallen trees and damaged infrastructure shocking Mzansi.

A family's peaceful resort getaway turned chaotic when clever monkeys raided their table, making off with their bread and cups of Hennessy, leaving social media in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News