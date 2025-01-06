A family's peaceful resort meal turned into chaos when a group of clever vervet monkeys staged a lightning-fast raid on their outdoor table, making off with bread and cups of Hennessy

TikTok creator @uyandathobejane captured the amusing yet frustrating moment as the quick-footed primates swooped in to grab everything they could

The viral video has sparked laughter across social media as viewers express particular concern about the fate of the expensive Hennessy, while others share their encounters

A woman posted a video of monkeys stealing food and Hennessy from an outdoor table at a resort she and her family were vacationing at. Images: @uyandathobejane

In an entertaining TikTok clip posted by content creator @uyandathobejane, a group of vervet monkeys was caught in action as they swiftly raided a family's outdoor table at a resort.

While the bread rolls grabbed their initial attention, what amused viewers was their taste for "liquid gold" as the cheeky primates reportedly made off with cups of Hennessy.

Living with SA's cheeky residents

Vervet monkeys are common across South Africa and are known for their clever and opportunistic nature. These smart primates have adapted to take advantage of human activity, especially in tourist spots and resorts where food is easy to get.

To avoid unwanted encounters with vervet monkeys, always keep food and drinks out of reach. Never leave them unattended outdoors, as these clever primates are quick to take advantage of any opportunity.

Mzansi reacts to monkey mayhem

The video had social media users particularly concerned about the missing Hennessy:

@Ms_london💕 joked:

"To us who are looking for the Hennessy 🥂😭"

@Happy Òceans admitted:

"My anger issues won't allow me shem. Nka tshwara e 1 ka etsa example ka yona nje😭"

@Sthembiso Madlala questioned:

"Is the Hennessy in the room with us?"

@Brünilda Nkosi gathered:

"To us who came to the comments section because Hennessy what 👀😂🤣 Let's gather here."

@Charlotte Randy laughed:

"Apparently, the search party is still looking for the Hennessy 💀"

@Bongi wondered:

"But when did they take the Hennessy though? Bread, sure..."

@Nyanya🤍 the video poster replied:

"Did not capture it cause they became violent when we were taking the cups that had the alcohol in it."

@Christer exclaimed:

"THEY TOOK THE HENNESSY??? 😭"

Similar wild encounters

