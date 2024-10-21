NMU Student Defeated by Monkey Trying to Take Knife From Res, Netizens Laugh: “You Are Brave”
- A Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student had to deal with a naughty monkey that tried to enter his room
- In a video he captured, the animal looked for something it could take and nearly grabbed a knife
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A video of a monkey trying to enter one of the student residences at Nelson Mandela University, Eastern Cape, has been shared on social media.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @keegan_kamo, the student is chilling in his room with a window open. A monkey comes through and chills for a moment at the window while looking for something it could take.
The student was aware of the monkeys getting into people's rooms via windows. Therefore, he had no food placed next to the window. In one of his videos, he showed a monkey that stole his spaghetti, lol.
The naughty animal tried to take a knife that was next to the window but the student quickly intervened.
NMU student deals with naughty monkey
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens laugh at the naughty monkey
The video gained over 60k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:
@Zucco commented:
"One of these fckrs snatched my phone from a table on a balcony in June😭😭 how od u explain to your insurance that iphone 14 left with Bubbles😭."
@zandilemcoyana said:
"Once got that too yazi and i just watched it pick some eggs and it continued to look at me as it was stealing🤣🤣."
@justkxsper was entertained:
"😂😂To go is to see."
@lwazymashaba672 was in disbelief:
"Yoh."
@Coolstrings 🇿🇦 said:
"You are brave."
@Neo 🇧🇼❤️ laughed:
"A whole bully that one 😂😂😂."
Bundle of joy hilariously runs away from naughty monkeys
In another story, Briefly News reported about a kiddo who ran away from monkeys with her food.
In a TikTok clip by @olly7393, the baby girl is walking in the street with her mother. They came across two monkeys that were chilling in the middle of the road. The duo was presumably on their way home when this happened.
