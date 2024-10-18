A video of a man reprimanding his dog named Lucy for checking out the streets left the online community rolling on the floor

The dog seemed to understand what the guy was saying as it listened attentively, even looking like it was sorry

Social media users found the clip hilarious as they shared cute and funny comments on the man's comment feed

A man scolded his dog, Lucy, after seeing it looking out the window. Image: @jubileemothopeng

Source: TikTok

A funny dog owner shared a video warning that his dog wanted to hit the street and wasn't ready to pay for no puppies should it get pregnant.

The clip attracted over 200K views and many comments after it was shared on TikTok by the dog owner under the user handle @jubileemothopeng.

The dog owner scolds it for hanging on the window

In the video, the man finds the dog looking outside the window. He then starts questioning it, reprimanding it for looking for boys in the streets as he does not have money nappies money for its puppies.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi share their amusement on the feed

After watching the clip, over 500 online community members took to the comment section to share how entertained they were. Many were also happy to see Lucy portraying a similar behaviour to the one they had taken to the feed.

User @Tshwanelo Poultry Farm 🐣 shared:

"Lucy is a baddie 😎."

User @Mandaa added:

"The crazy thing is I know how he feels😭oLucy bayahlupha!"

User @resa_makae shared her own story:

"I remember when my dog impregnated this other dog, and the owner wanted maintenance from us 😂😂😭."

User @Kamza said:

"I call mine Mzansi; everyone knows him; he's always on the street 🙈😩."

User @ReginaMadiba87 commented:

"Thought it's only our dog who does this... You should see my lace curtains 🤣🤣🤣."

Source: Briefly News