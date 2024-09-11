Kiddo Runs Away From Monkeys With Her Food, Netizens Laugh: “I Blame Umama”
- A young girl walking home with her mother had one of the worst encounters with monkeys
- The little one thought the animals were gonna run away after seeing them, however, they charged towards them
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A video of a young girl running away from monkeys has made rounds on social media,
In a TikTok clip by @olly7393, the baby girl is walking in the street with her mother. They came across two monkeys that were chilling in the middle of the road. The duo was presumably on their way home when this happened.
The young girl had a takeaway on her hands. She bravely charged towards the monkeys, thinking they were gonna run away. Unfortunately, that was not the case. One monkey ran towards the girl, it presumably wanted the takeaway. But the bundle of joy was not willing to let it go. She hilariously ran away with it, lol.
Monkey hilariously chases little girl
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Netizens laugh at the video
The video gained over a million views, with many online users hilariously finding the situation funny.
@MaGabhisa wrote:
"I blame umama she knew it's was coming and she took the video😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."
@Ngwana_Moloi commented:
"Lmao not you screaming too 😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 poor baby and her food Mara 🥹😂😂😂😂😂."
@buhle.r shared:
"You screaming also, dusts me 😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."
@bornstunner26 said:
"So the mother is also running away too 🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Zee💜🧚🏽♀️ was entertained:
"Perfect example of me walking straight into a toxic relationship and trying to outrun the consequences."
@Kgomotso said:
"Yhooo😩💔💔. I’d leave her there 😭😭😭! God knows I’m not ready to be a mom 😂🤞🏽🤞🏽."
@Olwe_Madlamini. joked:
"Morifee don't run😫😭 shiya ukudla phansi🤣🤣."
@candez laughed:
"The way she walked with confidence and come back in high speed🤣🤣🤣."
Monkey steals man's birthday cake
In another story, Briefly News reported about a monkey that stole a man's entire birthday cake.
A viral clip that was posted on Twitter left peeps on the internet rolling on the floor in laughter. It shows a man out in nature cutting his birthday cake while in the company of his friends. He was left with just the one slice that he cut as a monkey made away with the rest of the cake.
